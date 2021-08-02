1h ago

Princess Charlene hopes to leave South Africa by the 'end of October' she says

Princess Charlene
Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Princess Charlene hopes to return home to Prince Albert and the twins soon, she says, during an interview with Mandy Wiener on Radio 702.

The princess, who is currently still in South Africa after contracting an ENT infection in May, says: "I feel well, I feel good," but explains during the interview: "Initially I was supposed to be here for 10 to 12 days, unfortunately, I had a problem equalising my ears, and I found out through the doctors that I had a sinus infection and quite a serious one. So, it's taking time to address this problem that I'm having."

She continued: "I cannot force healing, so I will be grounded in South Africa until the end of October."

Charlene previously shared with Channel24 what a "trying" time this has been for the family. "I miss my husband and children dearly," she said.

But the former Olympic swimmer, who is currently staying in KwaZulu-Natal, has kept herself occupied watching the Olympics.

She gave a special shoutout to South Africa's "absolutely exceptional" Tatjana Schoenmaker, who, of course, won the gold medal and set the world record in the 200-metre breaststroke.

She said though she's "obviously under pressure" right now, "I know that girl, she can handle it."

"She's not a quitter, and she'll make it. Whether she wins or she loses or whatever, she's still a champion, and the best is yet to come."  

Read more on:
princess charleneroyal newsroyals
