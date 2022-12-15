1h ago

Princess Charlene opens up about recovery in SA in new interview: 'I feel less pain'

Bashiera Parker (@bparks_)
Princess Charlene of Monaco during the F1 Grand Prix of Monaco.
Photo: Arnold Jerocki/FilmMagic/Getty Images
  • Princess Charlene has given an interview to local newspaper Monaco Matin - and spoke about her recovery in South Africa in 2021 after contracting an ear, nose and throat infection.
  • Charlene also underwent surgery, and following complications, spent months in SA and was rushed to hospital on more than one occasion.
  • "I feel less pain and much more energy," she shares in the interview as she opens up about her family being her "rock" through what was a very challenging time.

Princess Charlene is opening up like never before in an interview with local newspaper Monaco Matin.

The former Olympic swimmer returned to public life and royal duties earlier this year after spending much of 2021 in South Africa, where she was in recovery following complications from surgery after contracting an ear, nose and throat infection.

"I would first like to say that I feel so much better today than I have in recent years," Charlene begins the interview, via People.

"I feel less pain and much more energy."

The interview was conducted at the palace; after her return to Monaco, it was reported the princess had been staying away from Prince Albert and the couple's twins, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabrielle, fueling speculation of the couple's split.

Now, she adds: "I continue to recover, to rebalance myself. It will still take time, but I'm happy. My family and those I love are my rock. I approach the future, step by step, one day at a time."

Princess Charlene of Monaco attends the Monaco Nat
Princess Charlene of Monaco attends the Monaco National Day.

Charlene talks about her children and their future roles within the monarchy, saying: "They are still young, they continue to observe, to learn, before it will become natural for them."

Of celebrating Monaco's National Day in November, she adds: "Our children were very enthusiastic to take part in this National Day, and we were very proud to see their maturity. The family unit is essential for us."

She says of Jacques and Gabrielle's relationship: "They love and protect each other and share an immense benevolence between them. It's a rather unique bond, I must say, and I see this particularity that the twins share."   


