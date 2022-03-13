Princess Charlene reunited with her husband and their children in Monaco

Princess Charlene is home.

An official statement issued by the palace late Saturday afternoon confirmed the former Olympic swimmer has returned to her home in Monaco and will continue her "convalescence in the Principality with her husband and her children by her side."

"The Princely Couple, therefore, asks that their private life and family environment continue to be respected," the statement continued.

Per People, the 44-year-old royal reunited with husband Prince Albert and their 7-year-old twins, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, earlier this week.

Princess Charlene's homecoming follows her months-long stay in South Africa last year. The princess contracted an ENT infection and, after several complications, was unable to return home to her husband, the reigning monarch, and their twin children.

The royal returned to Monaco in November. However, she continued to recover at an undisclosed location away from the palace as she battled extreme fatigue.

Speaking to local newspaper Monaco-Matin in February, Prince Albert confirmed: "Princess Charlene is doing much better, and I hope she will be back in the Principality very soon."

The update came after the palace shared the former Olympic swimmer had been recovering "in a satisfying and very encouraging way."