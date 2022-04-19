1h ago

Princess Charlene shares first family portrait since returning to Monaco

Bronwyn McKay
  • Princess Charlene of Monaco has shared a new family photo celebrating Easter.
  • This marks the first official family portrait shared since her return home from South Africa last year.
  • More photos of the family during their picnic and attending an Easter service were shared on the Palace of Monaco's official Instagram account.

Princess Charlene of Monaco has shared a new family photo celebrating Easter.

Her latest Instagram post marks the first official family portrait shared since her return home, following her months-long stay in South Africa last year and a brief stay at an undisclosed location in Monaco. 

"Happy Easter," Princess Charlene wrote alongside a photo of herself, Prince Albert and their 7-year-old twins, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella enjoying a picnic outside.

More photos of the family during their picnic and attending an Easter service on Sunday were shared on the Palace of Monaco's official Instagram account.

"Prince Albert and Princess Charlene wish you a very happy Easter," reads the caption.

An official statement issued by the palace in March this year confirmed the former Olympic swimmer had returned to her home in Monaco and would continue her "convalescence in the Principality with her husband and her children by her side."

This was after she returned to Monaco in November, after an extended stay in South Africa, where she initially contracted an ENT infection but underwent several medical procedures.

Following her return in November, it was announced that the princess would continue her recovery from extreme fatigue at an undisclosed location.

