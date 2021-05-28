Princess Charlene still in South Africa 'recovering from infection with great progress'

Princess Charlene is making 'great progress' after contracting an ENT infection while in South Africa.

The princess has remained in the country while recovering.

The royal was raising awareness around rhino poaching while in SA. Read more about her efforts below.

Princess Charlene is still in South Africa as she continues to recover from an infection.

Earlier in the week it was reported that the royal contracted an ear, nose and throat infection while raising awareness around rhino poaching while in the country. She missed the Monaco F1 Grand Prix as a result, where she was supposed to be the guest of honour.

Chantell Wittstock, the director of the Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation in South Africa and sister-in-law to the former Olympic swimmer, told Channel24 in a statement on Friday, however: "I can confirm that HSH Princess Charlene is still in South Africa recovering from ENT infection with great progress."

Photo: Christian Sperka Photo: Christian Sperka Photo: Christian Sperka

Princess Charlene was staying at the Thanda Safari in KwaZulu-Natal while involved in various conservation operations such as rhino monitoring and tracking, deployment with the Anti-Poaching Unit, educational wildlife photography sessions, and a White Rhino dart and dehorning exercise.

The pictures of HSH Princess Charlene with the animals and rangers sparked a massive interest in rhino conservation worldwide. The princess wants to fan this spark into flames of awareness about conservation and the importance of reconnecting with nature.

"This entire experience moved me," said the princess. "I connected with amazing people and spoke to the local trackers and anti-poaching units who all have an incredible passion for protecting our rhinos and environment."

She added: "It filled me with immense joy to reconnect with the African people and spirit again. I was fascinated to learn more about the area's history and culture. How fitting to rediscover my love for Africa at a place aptly named Thanda, meaning 'love' in the Zulu language!"

After seeing the princess with the rhinos and the team at Thanda Safari on Instagram, the world wanted to know what was happening with the rhinos, why they were being dehorned, and how they could help protect them.

Princess Charlene explained: "The experience was very emotional. I experienced first-hand the anguish and distress of the rhinos when we have to dehorn them, so poachers don't slaughter them. I want to do all that I can to protect the rhinos, including raising funds to protect them and educating my children and others about rhino conservation."

The Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation South Africa is getting behind Princess Charlene to support Rhino preservation in partnership with the Thanda Foundation Trust.