Princess Charlene tells us as she recovers in SA: 'It's been a trying time for me'

Princess Charlene on Monaco tells us: "I miss my husband and children dearly," as she continues to recover in South Africa.

The princess underwent multiple procedures after contracting a severe ear, nose and throat infection.

Due to the infection, the former Olympic swimmer was unable to return home to celebrate her 10th anniversary with Prince Albert.

Prince Albert and Princess Charlene of Monaco are celebrating their 10-year anniversary.

The couple married on 1 July 2011 and shared last week that they'd be celebrating the occasion with a 10-part mini-series on their love story to be broadcast on the palace's social media networks.

The principality has since also released a statement on behalf of the couple, saying: "HSH Prince Albert and HSH Princess Charlene would like to thank everyone for their continued love and support.

"The generosity they have experienced during the ten years of their marriage is heart-warming. As HSH Prince Albert and HSH Princess Charlene celebrate their 10th wedding anniversary, messages of congratulations have been streaming in.

The statement continued: "Many have asked about anniversary gifts, and HSH Prince Albert and HSH Princess Charlene are humbled. However, as they did ten years ago with their wedding, HSH Prince Albert and HSH Princess Charlene would like to encourage anyone wishing to give them a gift to instead donate to or support their Foundations."

The princess, who is recovering in South Africa after surgery, and did not make it home in time for her anniversary, said: "Your gifts and contributions, support, and trust have enabled our foundations to achieve many of our goals. All of this would not have been possible without you. The greatest gift you can give us is to help someone else by supporting our foundations."

Channel24 reached out to Princess Charlene regarding her health after she underwent "multiple, complicated procedures after contracting a severe ear, nose and throat infection in May," as specified by her foundation.

The former Olympic swimmer tells Channel24: "It's been a trying time for me. I miss my husband and children dearly. What has been extremely difficult for me was when I was instructed by my medical team that I could not return home for my 10th wedding anniversary. Albert is my rock and strength and without his love and support I would not have been able to get through this painful time."

"HSH is finding it extremely difficult to be away from her husband and children at this time. The recovery period is long and painful still eliminating flight between procedures as this will most certainly be detrimental to the success of her treatment. The road ahead is a long and painful one. The South African foundation team is striving to keep HSH in good spirits by executing the projects that she initially came to South Africa to work on. These are very close to her heart."