Princess Charlene undergoes final procedure in SA - reports

Compiled by Leandra Engelbrecht
Princess Charlene
Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Princess Charlene has reportedly undergone another operation on Friday in South Africa.

A palace spokesperson told People that, "Princess Charlene has gone in today for her final procedure."

The former Olympic swimmer was hospitalised many times in recent months after contracting an ENT infection in May and undergoing multiple procedures since. In September, she was rushed to hospital following a medical emergency.

The 43-year-old has been recovering in South Africa, where she had been working before contracting the infection. Due to the medical procedures, she was prohibited from travelling by air, which resulted in her extended stay in the country.

Prince Albert has continued his work in Monaco and has visited the princess along with the couple's twins.

Earlier this week, the prince, speaking to RMC radio, said that Charlene would be back very soon and that her return home "was also complicated for her because different problems affected her".

READ MORE | Prince Albert says Princess Charlene is still in SA, admits return to Monaco has been 'complicated' 

The 63-year-old previously addressed speculation of the couple's rumoured split. He said at the time: "She didn't go into exile. It was absolutely just a medical problem which had to be treated."

