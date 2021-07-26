Princess Diana's niece Kitty Spencer marries SA billionaire Michael Lewis

Princess Diana's niece, Kitty Spencer, has married South African-born billionaire, Michael Lewis.

The couple tied the knot in front of family and friends over the weekend at the Villa Aldo Brandini in Italy.

Dolce & Gabbana designed several looks for the bride, including a Victorian inspired lace bridal gown.

After over a year-long engagement, Kitty Spencer has tied the knot with billionaire, and the chairperson of Foschini Ltd, Michael Lewis.

The 30-year-old niece of Princess Diana, married the South African-born business tycoon in front of family and friends over the weekend at the Villa Aldo Brandini in Italy, reports People.

The bride's brothers Louis Spencer, Viscount Althorp and Samuel Aitken walked her down the aisle, while her twin sisters Eliza and Amelia – Amelia is also engaged to be married to her UCT sweetheart, Greg Mallet – and Viscountess Emma Weymouth and her husband Ceawlin Thynn, the Marquess of Bath, were also in attendance. Famous faces included Pixie Lott, Idris Elba's wife Sabrina, and Made In Chelsea star Mark Vandelli, according to photos obtained by The Daily Mail.

The bride herself has yet to share photos of her special day. She told Town and Country in the past: "Who I love or don't love, or have a crush on or don't have a crush on, or go on a date with, I don't know why that should be what somebody reads over their cornflakes."

She said of keeping her love life private: "It's not that I don't place an importance on love. It's because, for me, love is the most important thing in the world, and I will protect it with all my heart by not making it a topic of discussion."

Dolce & Gabbana, however, who the model has worked with over the years, designed several looks for her special day.

"For this unique event, #DolceGabbana created a number of exclusive hand-made gowns, each celebrating the beauty of the bride, the passion for #AltaModa and the absolute joy of the occasion," they wrote, along with a fairytale video revealing the gorgeous bride on her big day.

SEE THE CLIP HERE: