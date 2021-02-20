Princess Eugenie shares first photo of baby boy and reveals name

Nearly two weeks after giving birth, Princess Eugenie has shared the first photos of her baby boy, August Philip Hawke Brooksbank.

This is Princess Eugenie's first child with husband Jack Brooksbank and Queen Elizabeth's ninth grandchild.

Sharing a carousel of pictures on Instagram, the princess and her husband are seen holding baby August, who is wrapped in a blue blanket with matching blue beanie.

"Thank you for so many wonderful messages. Our hearts are full of love for this little human, words can't express. We are excited to be able to share these photos with you," the post was captioned.

The princess also pointed out that the pictures were taken by her "wonderful midwife" and went on to thank "the wonderful essential workers including our midwife who came to discharge our boy."

In a special episode of her Story Time with Fergie & Friends YouTube series, Duchess of York, Sarah Ferguson, also shared her joy at welcoming her grandchild. "Very exciting times -- and I'm a granny!" she said.