Prince Philip makes his final journey followed by the queen, Charles, William and Harry

Prince Philip's final journey began on Saturday at Windsor Castle.

The prince's coffin made its way to St George's Chapel on a Land Rover hearse, as members of the royal family followed.

The queen followed the procession in the State Bentley, before standing alone at the chapel as the service commenced.

Following military bands at Windsor Castle playing the prince's chosen music, including I Vow To Thee My Country, Jerusalem and Nimrod, Prince Philip began his final journey on Saturday on a specially modified Land Rover hearse, followed on foot by a procession of senior royals including Prince Charles and Princes William and Harry.

Regiments with a special relationship to The Duke of Edinburgh form up in the Quadrangle at Windsor Castle.



Queen Elizabeth followed the procession in the State Bentley as the coffin, borne on the bespoke Defender TD 130 in military green, made its way to Philip's funeral service at St George's Chapel.

Charles and Princess Anne followed the coffin on foot, followed by their brothers Edward and Andrew, and Charles' two sons William and Harry - evoking memories of the 1997 funeral of Diana when they walked as grieving boys behind their mother's coffin.

Photo: Adrian Dennis/WPA Pool/Getty Images Photo: Alastair Grant/WPA Pool/Getty Images

Philip's naval cap and sword lay on top of the coffin which was covered with the Duke of Edinburgh's personal standard featuring the Danish coat of arms, the Greek cross, Edinburgh Castle and the stripes of the Mountbatten family.



The Band of the Genadier Guards led the procession, followed by military chiefs. The coffin paused for a national minute of silence at 15:00 (16:00 in SA), with a gun firing from the East Lawn signifying the start and end.

The queen was dressed in black and in a white trimmed black mask, and stood alone as the funeral service began in St George's Chapel.



"We are here today in St George's Chapel to commit into the hands of God the soul of his servant Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh," the Dean of Windsor, David Conner said.



"We have been inspired by his unwavering loyalty to our queen, by his service to the Nation and the Commonwealth, by his courage, fortitude and faith."

Following the service, Prince Philip was laid to rest in the Royal Vault at Windsor Castle.