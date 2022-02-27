Queen Elizabeth cancels diplomatic reception amid Russia and Ukraine crisis

Queen Elizabeth on Saturday took the advice of the UK's Foreign Secretary in cancelling a diplomatic reception, Buckingham Palace said.

"The Queen has accepted the Foreign Secretary's advice that the Diplomatic Reception at Windsor on Wednesday 2nd March should be postponed," the palace said in a press release.

Unlike other updates from Buckingham Palace, this one is following the advice of the @FCDOGovUK (presumably in light of the situation in Ukraine) and not about the Queen’s health. The diplomatic reception was due to take place at Windsor Castle. pic.twitter.com/XkgLpgAj5E — Omid Scobie (@scobie) February 26, 2022

Neither the queen's office nor the foreign ministry has so far given a reason for the postponement, however it is thought that the decision was advised as the conflict between Russia and Ukraine continues to develop.

The queen and other members of the royal family were set to welcome over 500 members of the diplomatic corps for an annual meeting to Windsor Castle on Wednesday, 2 March.

The cancellation follows two separate statements made by her grandchildren in support of Ukraine.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle said, "We stand with the people of Ukraine," in a statement on their Archewell website. Prince William and Kate Middleton followed suite in what was a rare political statement for the royal family.

"In October 2020 we had the privilege to meet President (Volodymyr) Zelenskiy and the First Lady to learn of their hope and optimism for Ukraine’s future. Today we stand with the President and all of Ukraine’s people as they bravely fight for that future," they wrote on Twitter.

The reception is just another in a string of engagements to be cancelled this week as Queen Elizabeth battles with symptoms of Covid-19.

The monarch cancelled two engagements on Thursday after she tested positive for coronavirus over the weekend, Buckingham Palace said.

The queen, who is in her record-breaking 70th year on the throne, cancelled similar virtual engagements planned for Tuesday but spoke to Prime Minister Boris Johnson Wednesday.