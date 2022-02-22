51m ago

Queen Elizabeth cancels virtual meeting as Covid symptoms persist

Compiled by Bashiera Parker (@bparks_)
Photo: Dan Kitwood - WPA Pool /Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth will miss a planned virtual engagement on Tuesday because she is still experiencing mild cold-like symptoms after testing positive for Covid-19, a spokesman for Buckingham Palace said.

The palace announced that the queen had tested positive on Sunday and would continue with light duties.

Further engagements, such as her weekly conversation with Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday, will be decided upon nearer to the time, they said.

The queen, who is believed to be triple-vaccinated, said just four days ago that she could not move much. Fears mounted at the time about her health with Prince Charles', who tested positive for a second time, meeting the queen just two days before. 

The queen's health seemed to take a knock in the latter half of 2021 following a night spent in hospital for an unspecified ailment, but she returned to work shortly after.

Since Sunday's announcement, several staff members at Buckingham Palace have tested positive for Covid-19 as England relaxes Covid restrictions following a decline in infection rates.


