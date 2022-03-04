21m ago

Queen Elizabeth makes 'generous donation' to Ukraine charity appeal

accreditation
Queen Elizabeth II.
Photo: Eddie Mulholland - WPA Pool/Getty Images
  • Queen Elizabeth has given a "generous donation" to support people fleeing the conflict in Ukraine.
  • Her private donation follows public statement made by her family members including Princes Charles, William and Harry.
  • Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky shared his gratitude to Britain's royal family following their support.

Queen Elizabeth has given a "generous donation" to support people fleeing the conflict in Ukraine, according to a coalition of British aid charities that have launched an appeal for funds.

"Many thanks to Her Majesty The Queen for continuing to support the Disasters Emergency Committee and for making a generous donation to the DEC Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal," it said on Twitter.

Buckingham Palace said it was a private matter and declined to provide further details. The palace's statement follows royal protocol when it comes to political matters such as the Russian invasion in Ukraine.

"As Head of State The Queen has to remain strictly neutral with respect to political matters," reads a declaration on the official royal website.

The queen's sizeable donation follows suit with multiple statements made by her family, in support of Ukraine.

Prince Charles described Russia's invasion of Ukraine as "brutal aggression" when he expressed solidarity with Ukrainians earlier this week.

He and his wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall showed their respects to members of the Ukrainian community during a visit to the Ukrainian Catholic Cathedral on Wednesday.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle initiated statements made by the royal family last Friday sharing a statement on their Archewell website.

"Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and all of us at Archewell stand with the people of Ukraine against this breach of international and humanitarian law and encourage the global community and its leaders to do the same," the statement said.

Prince William and Kate Middleton followed suit with a message on Twitter on Saturday.

"In October 2020 we had the privilege to meet President Zelensky and the First Lady to learn of their hope and optimism for Ukraine's future. Today we stand with the President and all of Ukraine's people as they bravely fight for that future," they wrote in a tweet.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday shared his gratitude for Britain's royal family.

"Olena and I are grateful to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge @RoyalFamily that at this crucial time, when Ukraine is courageously opposing Russia's invasion, they stand by our country and support our brave citizens. Good will triumph. [sic]," he wrote.


