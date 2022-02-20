10m ago

add bookmark

Queen Elizabeth tests positive for Covid-19

accreditation
Compiled by Herman Eloff
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles.
Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles.
Photo: Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth, 95, has tested positive for Covid-19 and is experiencing mild symptoms but expects to continue light duties this week, Buckingham Palace said on Sunday.

"The queen has today tested positive for Covid-19," the Palace said. "Her Majesty is experiencing mild cold like symptoms but expects to continue light duties at Windsor over the coming week."

"She will continue to receive medical attention and will follow all appropriate guidelines," the Palace said.

Charles, 73, the heir to the throne, earlier this month pulled out of an event after contracting coronavirus for a second time. A palace source said he had met the queen just days before.

The health of the queen, the world's oldest and longest-reigning monarch, has been in the spotlight since she spent a night in hospital last October for an unspecified ailment and then was advised by her doctors to rest.

Elizabeth on Wednesday quipped to members of the royal household that she could not move much as she carried out her first in-person engagement since Charles tested positive.

ALSO READ: 'I can't move' - Queen complains of stiffness during engagement amid ongoing health concerns

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
royalsroyal family
For subscribers
What did SA watch on TV in January?

18 Feb

What did SA watch on TV in January?
Mariana van Zeller on season two of Trafficked

17 Feb

Mariana van Zeller on season two of Trafficked
Surprising jobs SA celebs had before fame

16 Feb

Surprising jobs SA celebs had before fame
David Attenborough waited 25 years for this

15 Feb

David Attenborough waited 25 years for this
Read more here
Showmax
Catch Khanyi Mbau in The Wife S2»

18 Feb

Catch Khanyi Mbau in The Wife S2»
The chilling truth from a serial killer in John Wayne Gacy: Devil in Disguise»

18 Feb

The chilling truth from a serial killer in John Wayne Gacy: Devil in Disguise»
Subscribe to Showmax and get 14 days free»

18 Feb

Subscribe to Showmax and get 14 days free»
The naked truth in Sex in Afrikaans»

16 Feb

The naked truth in Sex in Afrikaans»
See more from Showmax
© 2022 (2.0.22046.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo