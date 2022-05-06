Queen Elizabeth will miss one of the royal highlights of the spring





Garden parties at Buckingham Palace are back, with one minor change.

The palace announced that their popular garden parties will return this month after being cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Queen Elizabeth, however, will not attend the events. Instead, the monarch will be represented by other royal family members.

The schedule shows that three events will take place at Buckingham Palace in May – on the 11th, 18th and 25th – with a fourth garden party being held at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, Scotland, on 29 June.

More about the queen's garden parties

Over the course of each year, the queen welcomes over 30 000 guests to spend a relaxed summer afternoon in the beautiful gardens of Buckingham Palace or the Palace of Holyroodhouse.

Historically, Garden Parties took the place of presentation parties attended by debutantes. However, the outdoor events have evolved into a way of recognising and rewarding public service.

Traditionally, the palace gates are open from around 15:00 on the day of the garden party, with proceedings officially beginning when the queen arrives at 16:00. At the same time, the National Anthem is played by one of the two military bands present.

However, this year will look a little different, with the party officially beginning with the arrival of senior royals who will be representing Her Majesty.