2h ago

add bookmark

Queen Elizabeth will remain at Balmoral after staff member tests positive for Covid-19

accreditation
Bashiera Parker (@bparks_)
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Queen Elizabeth II attends a ceremony to mark her official birthday at Windsor Castle.
Queen Elizabeth II attends a ceremony to mark her official birthday at Windsor Castle.
Photo: Toby Melville - WPA Pool/Getty Images

A staff member at the queen's Scottish estate tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday.

The Sun reports the staffer at Balmoral, where the queen famously spends her summer days, was sent home, but Her Majesty will continue her stay at the Highlands residence.

"All the staff at Balmoral are tested for Covid daily," a source said, adding socialising areas were shut. "[The impacted staff are] on a separate block on the estate. Workers have been told to wear masks and to socially distance, but the royals themselves are pretty much carrying on as they were."

The queen will carry out various duties at the castle - it's business as usual for the 95-year-old monarch. She most recently welcomed the Duke and Duchess of York to the estate, as well as their daughter, Princess Eugenie and her family. Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall also joined, and the firm is expected to engage in crisis talks following renewed interest in sexual abuse allegations against Prince Andrew after a new lawsuit was filed in New York last week.

READ MORE | Princes Charles and William 'concerned' about effect of Prince Andrew 'turmoil' on the queen

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
queen elizabethroyal newsroyals
For subscribers
The best movie Ryan Reynolds has ever done

3h ago

The best movie Ryan Reynolds has ever done
SA's barber to the stars

17 Aug

SA's barber to the stars
Thandiwe Newton's unexpected new role

16 Aug

Thandiwe Newton's unexpected new role
In conversation with Liesl Tommy

13 Aug

In conversation with Liesl Tommy
Read more here
Showmax
A deadly mystery with a turbulent descent in The Flight Attendant»

10 Aug

A deadly mystery with a turbulent descent in The Flight Attendant»
Othmane Zolati embarks on an incredible journey in Africa And I»

17 Aug

Othmane Zolati embarks on an incredible journey in Africa And I»
Stream EPL 2021 live on Showmax Pro and get a month on us»

4h ago

Stream EPL 2021 live on Showmax Pro and get a month on us»
Breaking Bad's Bryan Cranston is a good dad gone bad in Your Honor»

13 Aug

Breaking Bad's Bryan Cranston is a good dad gone bad in Your Honor»
See more from Showmax
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21225.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo