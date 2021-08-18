Queen Elizabeth will remain at Balmoral after staff member tests positive for Covid-19

A staff member at the queen's Scottish estate tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday.

The Sun reports the staffer at Balmoral, where the queen famously spends her summer days, was sent home, but Her Majesty will continue her stay at the Highlands residence.

"All the staff at Balmoral are tested for Covid daily," a source said, adding socialising areas were shut. "[The impacted staff are] on a separate block on the estate. Workers have been told to wear masks and to socially distance, but the royals themselves are pretty much carrying on as they were."

The queen will carry out various duties at the castle - it's business as usual for the 95-year-old monarch. She most recently welcomed the Duke and Duchess of York to the estate, as well as their daughter, Princess Eugenie and her family. Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall also joined, and the firm is expected to engage in crisis talks following renewed interest in sexual abuse allegations against Prince Andrew after a new lawsuit was filed in New York last week.

