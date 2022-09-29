4h ago

add bookmark

Queen Margrethe strips four grandchildren of royal titles

accreditation
Compiled by Bashiera Parker (@bparks_)
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Queen Margrethe II.
Queen Margrethe II.
Photo: Steffi Loos/Getty Images
  • Queen Margrethe of Denmark has stripped four of her grandchildren of their royal titles.
  • The mother of Prince Joachim's two eldest sons, Countess Alexandra, said she was "shocked" by the decision.
  • The palace said the reason was to allow the four children to live more normal lives, and follows similar moves by other royal families to slim down their monarchies.

Denmark's Queen Margrethe, Europe's only reigning queen and the continent's longest serving monarch, on Wednesday stripped four of her eight grandchildren of their titles, the palace announced.

The official reason was to allow the four children of her youngest son, Prince Joachim, to live more normal lives, and follows similar moves by other royal families in Europe to slim down their monarchies, the palace said.

"As of January 1, 2023, the descendants of His Royal Highness Prince Joachim will only be able to use their titles of Count and Countess of Monpezat, their previous titles of Prince and Princess of Denmark ceasing to exist," the royal palace wrote in a statement.

Prince Joachim, 53, has four children from two marriages: Nikolai, Felix, Henrik and Athena, ranging in age from 10 to 23.

"With her decision, Her Majesty the Queen wants to create a framework for the four grandchildren, to a much greater degree, to be able to shape their own existence without being limited by the special considerations and obligations that a formal affiliation with the Royal House as an institution implies," it said.

"The queen's decision is in line with similar changes that other royal houses have carried out in recent years in different ways," it added.

The line of succession remains unchanged; they currently hold positions seven through ten in the line to the throne.

The mother of Prince Joachim's two eldest sons told Danish media B.T. she was "shocked" by the decision.

"This came from out of the blue. The children feel excluded. They can't understand why their identity is being taken from them," Countess Alexandra said. 

The queen's four other grandchildren, born to Crown Prince Frederik, 54, will retain their titles but when they come of age only the future king, Prince Christian, will receive an appanage, a decision taken in 2016.

The news comes after the queen recently tested positive for Covid-19 after attending the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

Following the death of the British monarch, Queen Margrethe is Europe's longest-serving monarch.

The queen has since said of her decision, per Hello! Magazine: "It is a consideration I have had for quite a long time and I think it will be good for them in their future. That is the reason."

She said "yes, of course" it was done for the children's "sake".

Responding to whether they felt "ostracised" by the decision, she told reporters: "Well, you have to see... I haven't seen it myself, I must say." 


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
queen margrethe iiroyal newsroyals
For subscribers
Bear Grylls is back on TV and on his way to SA

28 Sep

Bear Grylls is back on TV and on his way to SA
Jamie Campbell Bower wow crowds at Comic Con Africa

27 Sep

Jamie Campbell Bower wow crowds at Comic Con Africa
Inside the survival series Alone

26 Sep

Inside the survival series Alone
We chat to Neon Dreams drummer Adrian Morris

23 Sep

We chat to Neon Dreams drummer Adrian Morris
Read more here
Showmax
Binge all of Life With Kelly Khumalo S3»

2h ago

Binge all of Life With Kelly Khumalo S3»
Epic Showmax Original fantasy series Blood Psalms is now streaming»

2h ago

Epic Showmax Original fantasy series Blood Psalms is now streaming»
Subscribe to Showmax and get 14 days free»

20 Sep

Subscribe to Showmax and get 14 days free»
Some sins can't be washed away in The Handsmaid's Tale S5»

20 Sep

Some sins can't be washed away in The Handsmaid's Tale S5»
See more from Showmax
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22269.15) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo