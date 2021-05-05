2h ago

add bookmark

Queen's physician confirms Prince Philip died of 'old age'

Bashiera Parker (@bparks_)
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Prince Philip was adamant that the German side of his family be represented at his funeral. (PHOTO: Gallo Images/Getty Images)
Prince Philip was adamant that the German side of his family be represented at his funeral. (PHOTO: Gallo Images/Getty Images)

The queen's physician, who has been caring for both Her Majesty and Prince Philip since 2014, according to People, has revealed the duke's cause of death.

Per his death certificate, reportedly obtained by The Telegraph, the 99-year-old Duke of Edinburgh died of "old age" – an acceptable cause of death by Sir Huw Thomas, the head of the royal medical household, if the patient is over 80 years old and the physician has personally cared for them over a long period.

Prince Philip died on 9 April after a month-long stay in hospital, though he'd been battling with health issues for years; he officially retired from royal duties in 2017.

A funeral service was held on 17 April and attended by a select few members of the royal family.

Following the service and on her 95th birthday, the queen released a statement thanking the public for their support. "We have been deeply touched, and continue to be reminded that Philip had such an extraordinary impact on countless people throughout his life," she said. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
prince philiproyalsroyal news
For subscribers
Jason Segel tells us about visiting SA

44m ago

Jason Segel tells us about visiting SA
Mo Flava on the business of radio

03 May

Mo Flava on the business of radio
Casey Affleck on new film Our Friend

30 Apr

Casey Affleck on new film Our Friend
This is what to watch this week!

29 Apr

This is what to watch this week!
Read more here
Showmax
Secrets have a way of coming out in Skemerdans»

20m ago

Secrets have a way of coming out in Skemerdans»
Subscribe to Showmax from R39 per month»

20m ago

Subscribe to Showmax from R39 per month»
Stream The Handmaid's Tale S4 first on Showmax»

20m ago

Stream The Handmaid's Tale S4 first on Showmax»
It's a deadly power struggle in Skemerdans»

03 May

It's a deadly power struggle in Skemerdans»
See more from Showmax
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21089.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo