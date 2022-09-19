2h ago

Ramaphosa signs book of condolence, will return to SA after queen's funeral amid Eskom crisis

accreditation
Bashiera Parker (@bparks_)
  • President Cyril Ramaphosa will attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on Monday, 19 September.
  • The South African president was photographed Sunday as he passed the coffin of the queen lying in state at Westminster Hall, after which he signed a book of condolence.
  • The president is cutting his overseas trip short to return home as the loadshedding crisis in SA escalates. 

President Cyril Ramaphosa arrived in the UK over the weekend ahead of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral on Monday, 19 September.

King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort, hosted a reception on Sunday evening at Buckingham Palace ahead of the funeral, while world leaders were also invited to pass through Westminster Hall, where the queen had been lying.

She was moved Monday morning, ahead of the funeral.

South Africa's Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor and Ramaphosa were photographed Sunday paying their respects as they passed the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II inside Westminster Hall at the Palace of Westminster in London.

Queueing had officially closed to see the coffin after a busy weekend, with members of the public waiting up to 25 hours to pay their respects.

Ramaphosa was also photographed signing a book of condolence at Lancaster House in London.

Naledi Pandor, Cyril Ramaphosa
South Africa's Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor and South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa pay their respects as they pass the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, as it Lies in State inside Westminster Hall, at the Palace of Westminster in London on 18 September 2022.
Cyril Ramaphosa
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa signs a book of condolence at Lancaster House in London on 18 September 2022 following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on 8 September.

Ramaphosa will cut his overseas trip short amid Eskom's ongoing crisis, with South Africans currently experiencing stage 6 loadshedding.

News24 reports the president will head back to SA immediately after the funeral.

"The President will no longer be travelling to New York from London. Instead, he will head home to deal with current Stage 6 load shedding," Presidency spokesperson Vincent Ngwenya said.

Between paying his respects and attending the king's reception, Ramaphosa held a virtual meeting Sunday with the "relevant" government ministers and officials for information on why so many units tripped and what could be done immediately to resolve the situation.  

Follow our live coverage leading up to the queen's funeral here.


