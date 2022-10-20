Royals consider stripping Princess Märtha Louise of title amid engagement to controversial shaman

Discussions are ongoing around whether or not to strip Princess Märtha Louise of her title.



The consideration comes amid her engagement to controversial figure Shaman Durek.

Märtha , who claims to be a clairvoyant, previously agreed not to use her princess title for business ventures with her fiancé.

Shaman Durek is a well-known "spiritual guide and gifted healer" to celebrities, including Gwyneth Paltrow.

Reports suggest there've been discussions recently around whether Princess Märtha Louise should keep her title amid her much-talked-about romance with controversial celebrity "spiritual guide and gifted healer" Shaman Durek.

The princess, who claims she can speak to angels, a gift she has shared - and profited from - in books and courses, got engaged to Durek earlier this year.

She gave up "Her Royal Highness" styling in 2002 and in 2019, agreed to stop using her princess title for business ventures following backlash.

'The princess and the shaman' was the name of her spiritual tour with Durek, prompting criticism.

Many are concerned about whether Märtha Louise should carry her title at all, considering her association with the controversial figure.

Who is Shaman Durek? Shaman Durek is a well-known "spiritual guide and gifted healer" with a celebrity following, including Gwyneth Paltrow and Antonio Banderas. His romance with the princess has not gone down well in Norway because the African-American "sixth generation shaman" previously suggested cancer is a choice in his book Spirit Hacking. He also recommended exercises to remove "imprints" from women's vaginas left by previous sexual partners. Further, on his website, he sells a medallion - for $222 - dubbed a "Spirit Optimizer", which he claims helped him overcome Covid. "He's an imposter, a charlatan and a crook," according to columnist and humourist Dagfinn Nordbø . - AFP

Discussions over Märtha Louise's title come amid Queen Margrethe of Denmark's decision to strip four of her grandchildren of their royal titles, effective in January 2023. The British royal family also speaks of slimming down the monarchy as King Charles III begins his reign.

On those discussions, Crown Prince Haakon of Norway said about his sister during a recent outing: "This is a topic that I find difficult," per Royal Central.

"On the one hand, my sister got engaged, and I got to know Durek Verrett and think it is nice to be with him. I have been with him on many occasions. I would like him to feel welcome in our family.

"At the same time, I feel very responsible for the institution. We have, of course, noticed that some of what has been said and done has caused quite a bit of discussion. Some of it has also been controversial. We have to talk about figuring this out, and that is what we are trying to do now that we have this process where we are trying to find a good way forward."

He added: "At the same time, that brings us the feelings and thoughts about the different aspects. So this is going to take some more time. It is natural that if something happens that people think something about, that it creates debate. I think that is part of the living democracy that Norway is a part of."

Märtha Louise has seemingly responded to the ongoing debate in a cryptic post on her Instagram Stories, writing: "You either get bitter or you get better. It's that simple. You either take what has been dealt to you and allow it to make you a better person, or you allow it to tear you down. The choice does not belong to fate; it belongs to you."

