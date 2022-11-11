2h ago

add bookmark

Student who attacked King Charles told he's no longer allowed to carry eggs in public

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort attend a Service of Prayer and Reflection for the Life of The Queen at Llandaff Cathedral on 16 September 2022 in Cardiff, Wales.
King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort attend a Service of Prayer and Reflection for the Life of The Queen at Llandaff Cathedral on 16 September 2022 in Cardiff, Wales.
Photo: Frank Augstein - Pool/Getty Images
  • Patrick Thelwell, who attacked King Charles, hurling eggs at him, has been released on bail.
  • As part of his bail conditions he was told he's no longer allowed to carry eggs in public.
  • He says the condition has since been amended so he can go grocery shopping.

A British university student who was arrested for throwing eggs at King Charles III on Thursday said he had been banned from carrying eggs in public as part of his bail conditions.

Patrick Thelwell, 23, was released from custody after Wednesday's incident in York, northern England, during a visit by the monarch.

North Yorkshire Police said he was arrested on suspicion of a public order offence.

None of the eggs hit Charles, 73, and he was ushered away by minders.

Shouts of "not my king" were heard in the crowd and claims that Britain was "built on the blood of slaves", prompting boos from other onlookers.

Police then moved in to detain a man, who was restrained and bundled into the back of a van, television images of the incident showed.

Thelwell told the Daily Mirror newspaper that people were "literally screaming and wailing with pure rage".

"People were ripping chunks... of my hair out, they were spitting at me. People lost their minds," he was quoted as saying.

Thelwell, a York University student and environmental activist who opposes the monarchy, said he had received death threats.

He said he was released at 22:00 on Wednesday on condition he does not go within 500 metres of the king.

He is also not allowed to possess any eggs in public, which he claimed to have had amended so he could go grocery shopping.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
king charlesroyal newsroyals
For subscribers
Ayanda Thabethe on new magazine show

6h ago

Ayanda Thabethe on new magazine show
Lots of drama, love and fighting in The Wife S3

10 Nov

Lots of drama, love and fighting in The Wife S3
Reviews are in for The Crown S5

09 Nov

Reviews are in for The Crown S5
Orville Peck: A cowboy from South Africa

08 Nov

Orville Peck: A cowboy from South Africa
Read more here
Showmax
What's new in November on Showmax»

01 Nov

What's new in November on Showmax»
Top football action from just R199 PM on Showmax Pro»

01 Nov

Top football action from just R199 PM on Showmax Pro»
S2 of Emmy winner The White Lotus streaming first on Showmax»

01 Nov

S2 of Emmy winner The White Lotus streaming first on Showmax»
Spookily good movies to creep out your Halloween»

28 Oct

Spookily good movies to creep out your Halloween»
See more from Showmax
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22313.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo