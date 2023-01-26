Sultan of Brunei's daughter Princess Azemah marries first cousin Prince Bahar

Princess 'Azemah Ni'matul Bolkiah married Prince Bahar ibni Jefri Bolkiah earlier this month in a three-day ceremony.



Azemah is the fifth daughter out of 12 children of Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah. Per Tatler, Prince Bahar, as is in his full name above, is the son of the sultan's brother Prince Jefri Bolkiah – the couple is first cousins.

According to the Borneo Bulletin, festivities began at the Banquet Hall of Istana Nurul Iman, the sultan's official residence. Apart from a three-day wedding ceremony with a dining reception and a ceremonial close, traditions also included a gift exchange and the presentation of the royal insignia.

"The ceremonies were solemn yet heartwarming, showcasing religion as the guiding principle, richness in Malay tradition, culture and customs, and I can relate to the feeling of pride and joy among Bruneians." -- Boosara Kanchanalai, Thai Ambassador to Brunei, who was a guest at the wedding

Giving us an inside look into the festivities, particularly that of the powdering ceremony, is the princess' younger brother, Prince Mateen, who wrote on Instagram alongside a carousel of images: "So happy for my dearest big sister and BJB."

