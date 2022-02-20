22m ago

Sweden's Crown Princess Victoria releases rare statement denying divorce rumours

accreditation
Sweden's Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel.
Photo: Anders Wiklund/TT News Agency/AFP

In rare move, Sweden's Crown Princess Victoria and her husband Prince Daniel on Saturday publicly denied rumours that they were planning to divorce.

"There are allegations being spread about betrayal in the relationship and an impending divorce," a post by the Royal Court to Instagram signed Victoria and Daniel said.

"Under normal circumstances we don't comment on rumours and speculations. But to protect our family we wish to make clear, once and for all, that the rumours now being spread are completely without merit," the post added.

Margareta Thorgren, head of information at the Royal Court told newspaper Expressen that the unusual comment was made after an extended period of rumours circulating despite repeated denials when queried by media.

The public denial follows months of articles by Swedish celebrity news outlet Stoppa Pressarna suggesting the royal couple's relationship was in crisis.

