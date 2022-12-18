5h ago

The awkward moment Meghan Markle found out the royals are NOT just like us

In episode two of Harry & Meghan, which has officially become Netflix's biggest documentary debut, The Duchess of Sussex details her first meeting with Queen Elizabeth – and William and Kate.

Of course, millions – more than 28 million households in the first week of the series debut, to be exact – watched closely as the Sussexes shared never-before-heard secrets about their time in the firm, which included an all-too-awkward curtsey from Meghan Markle when she met her future husband's grandmother and her divulging she was in ripped jeans and barefoot when she met the Prince and Princess of Wales.

Whether or not Meghan was briefed on the fact that you aren't allowed to embrace the queen or the royals without them doing so first is unclear as she says: "I was a hugger. I've always been a hugger, I didn't realise that that is really jarring for a lot of Brits."

"I guess I started to understand very quickly that the formality on the outside carried through on the inside."

Ah, the royals – they're NOT just like us. And if ever you thought differently, need I remind you of the preparation requirements of King Charles III's eggs?

Or as the video above suggests, that he has his pyjamas – and his shoe laces – pressed every morning.

Scroll up for the more bizarre facts about the blue-blooded family – and the time the queen thought it would be a good idea to put in a bid for a poverty grant...


