The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge make first Wimbledon appearance of the year

Kate Middleton made an appearance at one of her favourite events of the year – Wimbledon.



The Duchess of Cambridge, alongside her husband, Prince William, watched Serbia's Novac Djokovic beat Italy's Jannik Sinner in the Mens Singles Quarter Final match from the Royal Box on Tuesday.

The couple also watched Britain's Cameron Norrie compete in his Quarter Final match. Norrie beat Germany's David Goffin and will play against Djokovic in the semi-finals on Friday.

Kate is patron of the All England Lawn Tennis Club and has always been a lover of the sport. Per People, she would attend the tennis tournament alongside her family before marrying into the royal family.

The royal's parents, Carole and Michael Middleton were also in attendance on Tuesday and sat just to the left of their daughter and son-in-law in the Royal Box.

In a sweet moment caught on camera, Kate was spotted blowing them a kiss as she and William took their seats.

The Cambridges, or Kate at least, are expected to make more than one appearance during the tournament. In 2021, she cheered the players on at the women's final, where she presented winner Ashleigh Barty of Australia with the trophy, and the men's final, where she joined the crowd and her dad in doing the wave.



