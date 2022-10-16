1h ago

'The presents that keep giving' - Sarah Ferguson celebrates birthday with photos of the queen's corgis

Compiled by Leandra Engelbrecht
Sarah Ferguson poses with the queen's corgis.
Photo: Instagram/Sarah Ferguson

Sarah 'Fergie' Ferguson shared adorable snaps of herself with Queen Elizabeth's corgis.

In celebration of her 63rd birthday, Fergie, as she is affectionately known, posted the first photos of Sandy and Muick since the queen's death on Instagram with the caption: "The presents that keep giving."

SEE PHOTOS HERE:

Following her death on 8 September, it was announced that the queen's two corgis, Muick and Sandy, would be adopted and live with Prince Andrew and his ex-wife.

Earlier in the week, the Duchess of York shared an update on the pooches and said it was a big honour to take in the late monarch's dogs.


READ MORE | Sarah Ferguson shares update on the queen's beloved corgis



