TIMELINE | Queen Elizabeth's year of ill health

  • Doctors have expressed concern over Queen Elizabeth's health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision.
  • Health problems have dogged the 96-year-old monarch since spending a night in the hospital last October.
  • We look at her year of ill health.

Queen Elizabeth II has been dogged by health problems since spending a night in the hospital last October.

The 96-year-old monarch has since cancelled a series of public engagements on medical advice.

October 2021 

The queen is seen using a walking stick at Westminster Abbey service on 12 October, the first time she has done so at a major public event.

She pulls out of a two-day trip to Northern Ireland, advised to rest on medical grounds, Buckingham Palace announced on 20 October.

The next day the Palace said the queen had attended a private London hospital for "preliminary investigations" and stayed in overnight.

On 26 October, the Palace says she had resumed "light duties".

November 2021

The queen is seen driving a car at her Windsor Castle home west of London on 1 November.

But she pulls out of the UN climate change summit in Glasgow, Scotland, on doctors' "advice to rest" and misses the annual Remembrance Sunday event on 14 November due to a "sprained back".

20 February 2022

The queen tests positive for Covid-19 after resuming in-person audiences at Windsor Castle. Buckingham Palace says she has "mild, cold-like symptoms".

She is later overheard saying: "It does leave one very tired and exhausted, doesn't it?"

March 2022

The queen pulls out of Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey.

But she attends a 29 March memorial service there for her late husband Prince Philip, who died last year aged 99.

April 2022

The queen misses the traditional Maundy Thursday religious service.

May 2022

The queen misses the ceremonial State Opening of Parliament on 10 May due to "episodic mobility problems" - only the third time she has done so since 1952.

Her heir Prince Charles takes on her role.

June 2022

The queen misses significant Platinum Jubilee events for her 70th year on the throne, including a service of thanksgiving at St Paul's Cathedral on 3 June, making only two public appearances.

She also misses the flat-racing event, The Derby at Epsom, on 4 June.

September, 2022

The queen misses the traditional Braemar Gathering Highland Games event near Balmoral on the first weekend of September.

She formally appoints Liz Truss as the 15th prime minister of her reign on 6 September and is photographed standing up to shake her hand.

She carries out the ceremony at Balmoral in Scotland for the first time, instead of Buckingham Palace.

On 7 September, she pulls out of a planned meeting with senior political advisers after being told to rest.

On 8 September, Buckingham Palace issues a highly unusual bulletin on the monarch's health stating that doctors are concerned and have recommended she "remain under medical supervision".

The statement adds that "the queen remains comfortable at Balmoral".

