1h ago

add bookmark

UK's Prince Harry in new interview: 'I want my father and brother back'

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
King Charles and Prince Harry.
King Charles and Prince Harry.
Photo: John Phillips/Getty Images
  • Prince Harry is doing several interviews before the launch of his new book, Spare.
  • In his upcoming interview with ITV, Harry reveals that he'd love to have a connect with his father and brother.
  • Speaking to 60 Minutes, Harry said several private conversations within the royal family were leaked to the press. 

Britain's Prince Harry said his troubled relationship with the royal family "never needed to be this way" and he wants to get his father King Charles and his brother "back", in an excerpt from an interview with broadcaster ITV released on Monday.

"It never needed to be this way," he said in the clip. "They've shown absolutely no willingness to reconcile," he said. "I would like to get my father back; I would like to have my brother back."

Harry and his wife Meghan, officially known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, stepped down from royal duties in March 2020, saying they wanted to forge new lives in the United States away from media harassment.

They have since criticised how they were treated as members of the royal family, including an accusation by Harry that his brother William, Prince of Wales, screamed at him during a meeting to discuss his future.

ITV said the interview will be broadcast on 8 January, two days before publication of Harry's autobiography titled Spare.

ALSO READ: Bashiera Parker | The tabloids destroyed Harry and Meghan - and the royal family let them

Harry has also recently done an interview with CBS's 60 Minutes in which he claimed that he was the target of leaks to the press after conversations with members of the royal family about starting his new life overseas.

"Every single time I've tried to do it privately, there have been briefings and leakings and planting of stories against me and my wife," Harry told host Anderson Cooper.

WATCH A CLIP FROM 60 MINUTES HERE:

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
prince harrytv
For subscribers
Trevor Noah's year in review

29 Dec 2022

Trevor Noah's year in review
Thuso Mbedu's year of success

29 Dec 2022

Thuso Mbedu's year of success
Our top 20 best albums of 2022

23 Dec 2022

Our top 20 best albums of 2022
OPINION | The tabloids destroyed Harry and Meghan

23 Dec 2022

OPINION | The tabloids destroyed Harry and Meghan
Read more here
Showmax
The mystery deepens in crime drama Donkerbos»

27 Dec 2022

The mystery deepens in crime drama Donkerbos»
Who's next? The drama reaches the next level in The Wife S3»

27 Dec 2022

Who's next? The drama reaches the next level in The Wife S3»
What the actual ... ?! New episodes of Tali's Joburg Diary weekly»

19 Dec 2022

What the actual ... ?! New episodes of Tali's Joburg Diary weekly»
Sign up to Showmax and get 14 days free»

27 Dec 2022

Sign up to Showmax and get 14 days free»
See more from Showmax
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2023 (3.0.22342.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo