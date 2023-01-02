UK's Prince Harry in new interview: 'I want my father and brother back'

Prince Harry is doing several interviews before the launch of his new book, Spare.

In his upcoming interview with ITV, Harry reveals that he'd love to have a connect with his father and brother.

Speaking to 60 Minutes, Harry said several private conversations within the royal family were leaked to the press.

Britain's Prince Harry said his troubled relationship with the royal family "never needed to be this way" and he wants to get his father King Charles and his brother "back", in an excerpt from an interview with broadcaster ITV released on Monday.



"It never needed to be this way," he said in the clip. "They've shown absolutely no willingness to reconcile," he said. "I would like to get my father back; I would like to have my brother back."

Harry and his wife Meghan, officially known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, stepped down from royal duties in March 2020, saying they wanted to forge new lives in the United States away from media harassment.

They have since criticised how they were treated as members of the royal family, including an accusation by Harry that his brother William, Prince of Wales, screamed at him during a meeting to discuss his future.

ITV said the interview will be broadcast on 8 January, two days before publication of Harry's autobiography titled Spare.

Harry has also recently done an interview with CBS's 60 Minutes in which he claimed that he was the target of leaks to the press after conversations with members of the royal family about starting his new life overseas.

"Every single time I've tried to do it privately, there have been briefings and leakings and planting of stories against me and my wife," Harry told host Anderson Cooper.

