Virginia Guiffre attorney says Meghan Markle could be called to testify against Prince Andrew

Meghan Markle could be called to testify against Prince Andrew in his sex abuse trial.

Jeffrey Epstein accuser Virginia Guiffre is suing the prince for allegedly sexually assaulting her when she was a minor. The royal, who has since left frontline duties over his friendship with Epstein, has vehemently denied the allegations. His trial is likely to begin in 2022.

Now, David Boies, the attorney representing Giuffre, says Meghan Markle may be called upon to testify, People reports.

"One, she is in the US so we have jurisdiction over her. Two, she is somebody who obviously, at least for a period of time, was a close associate of Prince Andrew and hence is in a position to perhaps have seen what he did, and perhaps if not to have seen what he did to have heard people talk about it. Because of her past association with him, she may very well have important knowledge, and will certainly have some knowledge," he said.

"Three, she is somebody who we can count on to tell the truth. She checks all three boxes."

Neither Meghan Markle nor Prince Andrew has commented on the likelihood of the duchess' testimony.

Other royals who may be deposed include Sarah Ferguson and Prince Charles.