1h ago

add bookmark

WATCH | Kate Middleton plays For Those Who Can't Be Here in heartwarming moment at Christmas concert

accreditation
Bashiera Parker (@bparks_)
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Kate Middleton.
Kate Middleton.
Photo: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Kate Middleton wowed the audience when she played the piano during Scottish singer Tom Walker's performance at her Together At Christmas concert watched by viewers across the UK on Christmas Eve.

The concert at Westminster Abbey was organised by the Duchess of Cambridge to thank frontline workers and others who worked tirelessly amid the pandemic.

"Without a doubt, it was a once-in-a-lifetime experience," Walker said of his duet with Kate, People reports. "I thought she absolutely smashed the performance; it's not easy to just jump behind a piano with a bunch of musicians you've never played with before and record live takes to camera, but she completely nailed it."

The two performed For Those Who Can't Be Here, a particularly pertinent track this time of year, and after two years of the pandemic.

"My mum had a total freak-out when she saw it on the telly," the singer added. "I know this song will resonate with a lot of people this Christmas, and my heart goes out to anyone raising a glass around the table remembering those who can't be with us."

SEE THE PERFORMANCE HERE:

Many likened Kate getting behind the piano to a sweet moment in 1988 when Diana did the same.

Per Harper's Bazaar Royal Editor, Omid Scobie, the moment happened while Diana was touring Australia and surprised guests at a Melbourne music school.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
princess dianakate middletonroyalsroyal news
For subscribers
Carrie-Anne Moss returns to The Matrix

24 Dec

Carrie-Anne Moss returns to The Matrix
Emily Mortimer on The Pursuit of Love

23 Dec

Emily Mortimer on The Pursuit of Love
Here's what 2021 looked like for TV

23 Dec

Here's what 2021 looked like for TV
The biggest royal headlines of 2021

21 Dec

The biggest royal headlines of 2021
Read more here
Showmax
Mel Gibson plays a gun-toting Santa Claus in Fatman»

24 Dec

Mel Gibson plays a gun-toting Santa Claus in Fatman»
Sparks will fly in new Showmax Original romcom Troukoors»

24 Dec

Sparks will fly in new Showmax Original romcom Troukoors»
The best Christmas movies to stream on Showmax»

24 Dec

The best Christmas movies to stream on Showmax»
2 months for the price of one; double the festive fun with Showmax»

24 Dec

2 months for the price of one; double the festive fun with Showmax»
See more from Showmax
© 2021 (2.0.21343.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo