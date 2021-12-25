WATCH | Kate Middleton plays For Those Who Can't Be Here in heartwarming moment at Christmas concert

Kate Middleton wowed the audience when she played the piano during Scottish singer Tom Walker's performance at her Together At Christmas concert watched by viewers across the UK on Christmas Eve.

The concert at Westminster Abbey was organised by the Duchess of Cambridge to thank frontline workers and others who worked tirelessly amid the pandemic.

"Without a doubt, it was a once-in-a-lifetime experience," Walker said of his duet with Kate, People reports. "I thought she absolutely smashed the performance; it's not easy to just jump behind a piano with a bunch of musicians you've never played with before and record live takes to camera, but she completely nailed it."

The two performed For Those Who Can't Be Here, a particularly pertinent track this time of year, and after two years of the pandemic.

"My mum had a total freak-out when she saw it on the telly," the singer added. "I know this song will resonate with a lot of people this Christmas, and my heart goes out to anyone raising a glass around the table remembering those who can't be with us."

SEE THE PERFORMANCE HERE:

Many likened Kate getting behind the piano to a sweet moment in 1988 when Diana did the same.

Per Harper's Bazaar Royal Editor, Omid Scobie, the moment happened while Diana was touring Australia and surprised guests at a Melbourne music school.