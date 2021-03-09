WATCH | Oprah shares never-before-seen clips from Harry and Meghan interview

Did Harry blindside the queen? And how big a part did racism play in Harry and Meghan's royal exit?

New clips from their explosive interview with Oprah sheds light on Harry and Meghan's decision to leave the royal firm.

Here, Royal Editor, Bashiera Parker, breaks down the never-before-seen segments from the interview shared by Oprah herself during her CBS This Morning appearance.

On Monday, one day after Oprah with Meghan and Harry aired in the US, the talk show host sat down with CBS This Morning, sharing never-before-seen clips from the explosive interview.

The world watched as the couple spoke about their mental health, their family's not only inability to help, but going so far as to cut them off, as well as the racism they experienced, both from the press and the firm.

Here, we look at the clips that didn't make the final cut of the CBS special, as they speak about the UK tabloids, Meghan's relationship with the family and getting snubbed by the queen.

Bigotry and racism

"Did you leave the country because of racism?" Oprah asks in one unaired segment. "It was a large part of it," Harry responds.

He spoke about bigotry in the UK press that "filters out to the rest of society", touching once again on the fact that the headlines were destroying his and Meghan's mental health to the point where the Duchess revealed she was having suicidal thoughts.

#EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry reveals to @Oprah a “large part of” the reason he and Meghan left the UK was because of racism. #OprahMeghanHarry pic.twitter.com/ksAZWargg1 — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) March 8, 2021

Snubbed by the queen

In another clip, Harry shares that he was snubbed by the queen, who was too "busy" to see him after the announcement was made in January 2020 that the couple was stepping back from their royal roles.

When asked by Oprah, however: "Doesn't the queen get to do what the queen wants to do?" Harry paused for a lengthy moment before responding: "No, when you're head of the firm, there is people around you who give you advice.

"And what has also made me really sad is some of that advice has been really bad."

In January 2020, Prince Harry and Meghan announced plans to step back as senior members of the Royal family. In this exclusive clip, they tell @Oprah they were then invited to spend time with his grandmother, the Queen, but the plans abruptly changed citing she's "busy all week." pic.twitter.com/dLhq0SAgfN — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) March 8, 2021

Betrayal

Meghan Markle also spoke candidly about her estranged father, Thomas Markle, and half-sister, Samantha.

Of her dad, she said he lied and told her he wasn't working with the press before their wedding – the firm also knew, however, that a story was going to run, and they let it, said Meghan, wanting to create "drama" ahead of their royal wedding.

"'I just need you to tell me. And if you tell me the truth, we can help.' And he wasn't able to do that," Meghan said of Thomas.

"I genuinely can't think of anything to genuinely cause pain to my child. I can't, I can't imagine it," explained Meghan. "So it's hard for me to reconcile that."

Of Samantha, she said they didn't grow up together and she barely knew her. Meghan added she "changed her last name back to Markle... only when I started dating Harry". "So I think that says enough."

"'I just need you to tell me. And if you tell me the truth, we can help.' And he wasn't able to do that." — Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, on a conversation she had with her father regarding tabloids #OprahMeghanHarry pic.twitter.com/XhPwGM0Uvl — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) March 8, 2021

The 'concerns' about Archie

Oprah later joined Gayle King to discuss the interview – one shocking revelation came as Meghan spoke of Archie, and how the firm had decided he wouldn't receive a title, would therefore not be given security, while multiple conversations were had about how dark his skin would be.

Oprah cleared the air on the latter, saying, though Harry would not reveal who had raised the concerns, "he wanted to make sure that I knew and if I had an opportunity to share it that it was not his grandmother nor his grandfather that were a part of those conversations".

He also shared Harry did not blindside the queen, rather, the firm blindsided them.