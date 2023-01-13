5h ago

WATCH | The awkward moment a journalist asked Prince William if he's read Prince Harry's Spare

Bashiera Parker
King Charles and Prince William both attended their first royal engagement Thursday following the publication of Prince Harry's bombshell memoir, Spare.

Harry made serious claims about the king and the heir, which sources say has "rattled" the palace.

King Charles, however, managed to steer clear of chatting about the memoir when he arrived for a lowkey visit to the Aboyne Community Shed in a village in Scotland to meet representatives involved with local support groups.

William was not so lucky when he and the Princess of Wales were questioned leaving the Open Door Charity in Birkenhead on Thursday.

A reporter asked: "Your Royal Highness, have you had a chance to read your brother's book at all? Have you had a chance to read your brother's book at all, your Royal Highness?"

In contrast to his response following Harry and Meghan's Oprah interview in which he told journalists: "We're very much not a racist family," William ignored the question and made a swift exit.

SEE THE MOMENT HERE:

Prince Harry's Spare has become the UK's fastest-selling non-fiction book ever – and is officially available in South Africa. 

READ MORE | William tackled Harry to the ground, Charles joked about being his father: 14 bombshells from Spare


