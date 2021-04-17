WATCH | The funeral service of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh

The funeral of Prince Philip will be broadcast globally today on TV and streamed online to a worldwide audience.

The funeral at St George's Chapel will begin at 15:00 – 16:01 South African time.

South African viewers can watch the live coverage on DStv as well as the royal family's YouTube channel.

The broadcast of Prince Philip's funeral service will start at 15:00 - 16:01 (South African time) after a national minute's silence.

Only 30 people, including Queen Elizabeth, will attend the service in person, along with the duke's four children: Charles, the Prince of Wales; Anne, the Princess Royal, Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, Prince Edward, the Earl of Wessex, and their eight grandchildren.

Prince Philip's body that is now at a private chapel at Windsor Castle will be moved to the State Entrance and his coffin will be placed on a modified Land Rover that the duke himself helped to design.

The funeral will be held within the grounds of Windsor Castle and will be proceeded by a ceremonial procession inside the grounds of Windsor Castle, led by the band of Grenadier Guards with Charles and members of the royal family and staff from the royal households who will join the procession.

The queen announced Prince William and Harry, who will both be part of the procession, will not walk side by side, and to avoid embarrassing some members of the family, no one will wear their military uniforms.

Prince Philip's body will be carried in the procession across the short distance to St George's Chapel. The funeral service will be conducted by the Dean of Windsor, with the Archbishop of Canterbury doing a blessing.

The royal family has confirmed that a live stream of the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral service will be available on YouTube.

WATCH IT HERE:

TV news channels will be accessing the feed and have lined up their anchors, royal correspondents and commentators for the funeral.

The BBC's official pre-coverage today will start at 13:30 today on BBC World News (DStv 400 / StarSat 256) with coverage that will run until 17:20 and with the entire broadcast that will also be simulcast on BBC Brit (DStv 120), running on both channels under the theme The Funeral of HRH Prince Phillip, the Duke of Edinburgh. Reporters include JJ Chalmers and Sophie Raworth, with Kate Shiers as the programme's executive producer.

CNN International's (DStv 401) pre-coverage will start at 14:00 with Christiane Amanpour who will anchor live coverage from Buckingham Palace leading into the funeral of Prince Philip. At 15:00 Anderson Cooper will anchor both funeral pre-coverage and the funeral event until 17:30, and he will be joined by Julia Chatterley and Richard Quests in New York, as well as CNN International correspondents in Windsor, London and Edinburgh. From 19:00 Hala Gorani will take over as CNN International anchor for a 90-minute programme of funeral post-coverage and analysis. CNN will also live stream its funeral coverage on its website.

Fox News (StarSat 261) will also broadcast the funeral starting with pre-coverage at 14:00 with Martha MacCallum anchoring.

MSNBC (DStv 263) will also broadcast Prince Philip's funeral with Alex Wit and Katy Tur anchoring.

Sky News will start pre-coverage as early as 11:00 with Sarah Hawson from Windsor Castle, followed from 13:30 with Dermot Murnaghan anchoring. Mark Austin will take over anchoring duties from Windsor Castle at 18:00, with Anna Botting also anchoring from Windsor Castle from 20:00. At 22:00 tonight Anna Botting will reflect on the events of the day live from Windsor Castle.

Broadcasters in the US, including NBC News, CBS and ABC News will live stream their coverage to a global audience.