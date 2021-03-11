'We are very much not a racist family,' says Prince William as he breaks silence on Meghan and Harry

Prince William broke his silence on Meghan and Prince Harry's explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey when he visited a school in London on Thursday, thanking teachers involved in re-opening after lockdown.

Reporters called out to William, asking if he'd spoken to his brother. "I haven't spoken to him yet, but I will do," he responded.

The visit comes after the queen's statement on Tuesday evening, saying the royal family will address the claims made in the interview "privately". Prince Charles declined to comment while on a royal engagement earlier this week.

Referring to the accusations made by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex of racism within the institution, the reporter asked: "Is the royal family a racist family, sir?"

"We are very much not a racist family," William said, as he walked off with the Duchess of Cambridge.