1h ago

add bookmark

Will William and Kate visit Harry and Meghan on their US tour? It's unlikely sources say

accreditation
Bashiera Parker (@bparks_)
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Kate Middleton and Prince William.
Kate Middleton and Prince William.
Photo: Paul Ellis - WPA Pool/Getty Images

The Prince and Princess of Wales will touch down in Boston in the US on Wednesday ahead of their attendance at the second annual Earthshot Prize Awards on Friday. And although the Duke and Duchess of Sussex reside in California, they'll be close by in New York City, attending the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights gala to accept an award.

A royal aide tells People, however, the ceremony will be the couple's main focus – "and we won't be distracted by other things".

The statement comes months after the two couples - once dubbed the "fab four" - seemingly reunited following the death of Queen Elizabeth. Rumours of a royal rift persisted, however, despite the four greeting mourners outside Windsor Castle upon William's invitation.

Sources said at the time, "no meaningful rapprochement" had been made in the months following Harry and Meghan's exit.

Fans of the Sussexes held on to hope, however, that an olive branch may have been extended to the couple.

As Meghan Markle greeted mourners in Windsor, one teen girl reached out and embraced her. Of the hug, she said: "I just wanted to show her she's welcome here."   


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
prince williamkate middletonroyalsroyal news
For subscribers
5 SA stars making it big on the global stage

23 Nov

5 SA stars making it big on the global stage
Do you remember these Idols SA winners?

23 Nov

Do you remember these Idols SA winners?
SA director Oliver Hermanus on making it big in Hollywood

14 Nov

SA director Oliver Hermanus on making it big in Hollywood
Orville Peck: A cowboy from South Africa

08 Nov

Orville Peck: A cowboy from South Africa
Read more here
Showmax
Stream the latest episode of The Wife S3»

25 Nov

Stream the latest episode of The Wife S3»
Explore a darkly hilarious mentorship in Emmy winner Hacks S2»

25 Nov

Explore a darkly hilarious mentorship in Emmy winner Hacks S2»
The world's best football from just R199 PM on Showmax Pro»

25 Nov

The world's best football from just R199 PM on Showmax Pro»
Tali's on a mission to reign as Queen Bee of Jozi in Tali's Joburg Diary»

23 Nov

Tali's on a mission to reign as Queen Bee of Jozi in Tali's Joburg Diary»
See more from Showmax
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (3.0.22327.8) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo