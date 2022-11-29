Will William and Kate visit Harry and Meghan on their US tour? It's unlikely sources say

The Prince and Princess of Wales will touch down in Boston in the US on Wednesday ahead of their attendance at the second annual Earthshot Prize Awards on Friday. And although the Duke and Duchess of Sussex reside in California, they'll be close by in New York City, attending the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights gala to accept an award.



A royal aide tells People, however, the ceremony will be the couple's main focus – "and we won't be distracted by other things".

The statement comes months after the two couples - once dubbed the "fab four" - seemingly reunited following the death of Queen Elizabeth. Rumours of a royal rift persisted, however, despite the four greeting mourners outside Windsor Castle upon William's invitation.

Sources said at the time, "no meaningful rapprochement" had been made in the months following Harry and Meghan's exit.

Fans of the Sussexes held on to hope, however, that an olive branch may have been extended to the couple.

As Meghan Markle greeted mourners in Windsor, one teen girl reached out and embraced her. Of the hug, she said: "I just wanted to show her she's welcome here."

