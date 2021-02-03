All the 2021 Golden Globe nominations

- The nominees for the 78th Golden Globe Awards have been announced.
- In the television category The Crown leads with 6 nominations, and Mank in the film category with 6 nominations.
- Netflix leads with 22 film nominations and 20 TV nominations.
The nominees for the 78th Golden Globe Awards were announced in Los Angeles on Wednesday.
The announcement was co-hosted by former award-winners Sarah Jessica Parker and Taraji P. Henson and was streamed online via the Golden Globes website and social media pages.
Tina Fey and Amy Poehler will return to host the ceremony on 28 February.
FILM
Best Director – Motion Picture
Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman
David Fincher, Mank
Regina King, One Night in Miami
Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago
Chloé Zhao, Nomadlan
Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Michelle Pfeiffer, French Exit
Anya Taylor-Joy, Emma
Kate Hudson, Music
Rosamund Pike, I Care a Lot
Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama
Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal
Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Anthony Hopkins, The Father
Gary Oldman, Mank
Tahar Rahim, The Mauritanian
Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Sacha Baron Cohen, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
James Corden, The Prom
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton
Dev Patel, The Personal History of David Copperfield
Andy Samberg, Palm Springs
Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama
Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday
Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman
Frances McDormand, Nomadland
Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman
Best Motion Picture – Drama
The Father
Mank
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7
Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah
Jared Leto, The Little Things
Bill Murray, On the Rocks
Leslie Odom, Jr., One Night in Miami
Best Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy
Olivia Colman, The Father
Jodie Foster, The Mauritanian
Amanda Seyfried, Mank
Helena Zengel, News of the World
Best Original Score – Motion Picture
The Midnight Sky, Alexandre Desplat
Tenet, Ludwig Göransson
News of the World, James Newton Howard
Mank, Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross
Soul, Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste
Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language
Another Round
La Llorona
The Life Ahead
Minari
Two of Us
Best Screenplay – Motion Picture
Promising Young Woman
Mank
The Trial of the Chicago 7
The Father
Nomadland
Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Hamilton
Palm Springs
Music
The Prom
Best Original Song – Motion Picture
Fight for You from Judas and the Black Messiah – H.E.R., Dernst Emile II, Tiara Thomas
Hear My Voice from The Trial of the Chicago 7 – Daniel Pemberton, Celeste
Io Si (Seen) from The Life Ahead - Diane Warren, Laura Pausini, Niccolò Agliardi
Speak Now from One Night in Miami – Leslie Odom Jr, Sam Ashworth
Tigress & Tweed from The United States vs. Billie Holliday
Best Motion Picture – Animated
The Croods: A New Age
Onward
Over the Moon
Soul
Wolfwalkers
TELEVISION
Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy
The Flight Attendant
The Great
Schitt’s Creek
Emily in Paris
Ted Lasso
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama
Jason Bateman
Josh O’Connor
Bob Odenkirk
Al Pacino
Matthew Rhys
Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America
Shira Haas, Unorthodox
Nicole Kidman, The Undoing
Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen’s Gambit
Daisy Edgar-Jones, Normal People
Best Television Series – Drama
The Crown
Lovecraft Country
The Mandalorian
Ozark
Ratched
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Emma Corrin, The Crown
Laura Linney, Ozark
Sarah Paulson, Ratched
Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Bryan Cranston, Your Honor
Jeff Daniels, The Comey Rule
Hugh Grant, The Undoing
Ethan Hawke, The Good Lord Bird
Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Lily Collins, Emily in Paris
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
Elle Fanning, The Great
Jane Levy, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist
Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek
Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Normal People
The Queen’s Gambit
Small Axe
The Undoing
Unorthodox
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
John Boyega, Small Axe
Brendan Gleeson, The Comey Rule
Dan Levy, Schitt’s Creek
Jim Parsons, Hollywood
Donald Sutherland, The Undoing
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Don Cheadle, Black Monday
Nicholas Hoult, The Great
Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Ramy Youssef, Ramy
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Gillian Anderson, The Crown
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
Julia Garner, Ozark
Annie Murphy, Schitt’s Creek
Cynthia Nixon, Ratched