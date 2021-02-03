57m ago

All the 2021 Golden Globe nominations

Leandra Engelbrecht (@leandram_engel)
Chadwick Boseman in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom.
  • The nominees for the 78th Golden Globe Awards have been announced.
  • In the television category The Crown leads with 6 nominations, and Mank in the film category with 6 nominations.
  • Netflix leads with 22 film nominations and 20 TV nominations.
  • Tina Fey and Amy Poehler will host the ceremony on 28 February.

The nominees for the 78th Golden Globe Awards were announced in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

The announcement was co-hosted by former award-winners Sarah Jessica Parker and Taraji P. Henson and was streamed online via the Golden Globes website and social media pages.

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler will return to host the ceremony on 28 February.

FILM

Best Director – Motion Picture

Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman

David Fincher, Mank

Regina King, One Night in Miami

Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 

Chloé Zhao, Nomadlan

Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Michelle Pfeiffer, French Exit

Anya Taylor-Joy, Emma

Kate Hudson, Music

Rosamund Pike, I Care a Lot

Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Anthony Hopkins, The Father

Gary Oldman, Mank

Tahar Rahim, The Mauritanian

Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Sacha Baron Cohen, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

James Corden, The Prom

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton

Dev Patel, The Personal History of David Copperfield

Andy Samberg, Palm Springs

Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama

Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman

Frances McDormand, Nomadland

Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman

Best Motion Picture – Drama

The Father

Mank

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah

Jared Leto, The Little Things

Bill Murray, On the Rocks

Leslie Odom, Jr., One Night in Miami

Best Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy

Olivia Colman, The Father

Jodie Foster, The Mauritanian

Amanda Seyfried, Mank

Helena Zengel, News of the World

Best Original Score – Motion Picture

The Midnight Sky,  Alexandre Desplat

Tenet, Ludwig Göransson

News of the World, James Newton Howard

Mank, Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross

Soul, Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste

Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language

Another Round

La Llorona

The Life Ahead

Minari

Two of Us

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

Promising Young Woman

Mank

The Trial of the Chicago 7

The Father

Nomadland

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Hamilton

Palm Springs

Music

The Prom

Best Original Song – Motion Picture

Fight for You from Judas and the Black Messiah – H.E.R., Dernst Emile II, Tiara Thomas

Hear My Voice from The Trial of the Chicago 7 – Daniel Pemberton, Celeste

Io Si (Seen) from The Life Ahead - Diane Warren, Laura Pausini, Niccolò Agliardi

Speak Now from One Night in Miami  – Leslie Odom Jr, Sam Ashworth

Tigress & Tweed from The United States vs. Billie Holliday

Best Motion Picture – Animated

The Croods: A New Age

Onward

Over the Moon

Soul

Wolfwalkers

TELEVISION

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

The Flight Attendant

The Great

Schitt’s Creek

Emily in Paris

Ted Lasso

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama

Jason Bateman 

Josh O’Connor 

Bob Odenkirk

Al Pacino 

Matthew Rhys

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America

Shira Haas, Unorthodox

Nicole Kidman, The Undoing

Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen’s Gambit

Daisy Edgar-Jones, Normal People

Best Television Series – Drama

The Crown

Lovecraft Country

The Mandalorian

Ozark

Ratched

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Emma Corrin, The Crown

Laura Linney, Ozark

Sarah Paulson, Ratched

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Bryan Cranston, Your Honor

Jeff Daniels, The Comey Rule

Hugh Grant, The Undoing

Ethan Hawke, The Good Lord Bird

Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Lily Collins, Emily in Paris

Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant

Elle Fanning, The Great

Jane Levy, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist

Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Normal People

The Queen’s Gambit

Small Axe

The Undoing

Unorthodox

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

John Boyega, Small Axe

Brendan Gleeson, The Comey Rule

Dan Levy, Schitt’s Creek

Jim Parsons, Hollywood

Donald Sutherland, The Undoing

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Don Cheadle, Black Monday

Nicholas Hoult, The Great

Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Ramy Youssef, Ramy

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Gillian Anderson, The Crown

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown

Julia Garner, Ozark

Annie Murphy, Schitt’s Creek

Cynthia Nixon, Ratched


