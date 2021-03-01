All the 2021 Golden Globe winners

- The 78th annual Golden Globe Awards took place on Sunday night.
The 78th annual Golden Globe Awards, hosted for the fourth time by comedic duo Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, took place from New York and Beverly Hills on Sunday night.
Usually, a star-packed party that draws Hollywood's biggest names to a Beverly Hills hotel ballroom, this pandemic edition is being broadcast from two scaled-down venues in California and New York, with essential workers and a few glamorous A-list presenters among the few in attendance.
Winners appeared on camera from the comfort of their homes.
The Globes is seen as a lead-up to the annual Academy Awards that will be taking place a lot later than usual this year on Sunday, 25 April.
South African viewers who missed the Golden Globes' live broadcast on Monday morning can watch the rebroadcast at 22:30 on M-Net (DStv 101).
Here's a list of all the 2020 Golden Globe winners:
FILM
Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama
Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama
Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday
Best Motion Picture – Drama
Nomadland (Searchlight Pictures)
Best Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah
Best Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
Jodie Foster, The Mauritanian
Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Sacha Baron Cohen, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Rosamund Pike, I Care a Lot
Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm (Amazon Studios)
Best Director – Motion Picture
Chloé Zhao, Nomadland (Searchlight Pictures)
Best Screenplay – Motion Picture
Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7 (Netflix)
Best Original Score – Motion Picture
Soul (Pixar) – Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste
Best Original Song – Motion Picture
Io Si (Seen) from The Life Ahead (Netflix) – Diane Warren, Laura Pausini, Niccolò Agliardi
Best Motion Picture – Animated
Soul (Walt Disney Pictures)
Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language
Minari (A24)
TV
Best Television Series – Drama
The Crown (Netflix)
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama
Josh O'Connor, The Crown
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama
Emma Corrin, The Crown
Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Schitt's Creek (CBC)
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Catherine O'Hara, Schitt's Creek
Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True
Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen's Gambit
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
John Boyega, Small Axe
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Gillian Anderson, The Crown
Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television'
The Queen's Gambit (Netflix)
LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARDS
Cecil B. DeMille Award
Jane Fonda
Carol Burnett Award
Norman Lear