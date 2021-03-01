All the 2021 Golden Globe winners

Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Hollywood For

The 78th annual Golden Globe Awards took place on Sunday night.

The event was hosted by Tina Fey and Amy Poehler from New York and Beverly Hills.

One of the most notable wins of the night was Chadwick Boseman's posthumous win for Best Actor in a Drama.

The 78th annual Golden Globe Awards, hosted for the fourth time by comedic duo Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, took place from New York and Beverly Hills on Sunday night.



Usually, a star-packed party that draws Hollywood's biggest names to a Beverly Hills hotel ballroom, this pandemic edition is being broadcast from two scaled-down venues in California and New York, with essential workers and a few glamorous A-list presenters among the few in attendance.

Winners appeared on camera from the comfort of their homes.

The Globes is seen as a lead-up to the annual Academy Awards that will be taking place a lot later than usual this year on Sunday, 25 April.

South African viewers who missed the Golden Globes' live broadcast on Monday morning can watch the rebroadcast at 22:30 on M-Net (DStv 101).

Here's a list of all the 2020 Golden Globe winners:

FILM

Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama



Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama

Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Best Motion Picture – Drama

Nomadland (Searchlight Pictures)

Best Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture



Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah

Best Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Jodie Foster, The Mauritanian

Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Sacha Baron Cohen, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy



Rosamund Pike, I Care a Lot

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm (Amazon Studios)

Best Director – Motion Picture

Chloé Zhao, Nomadland (Searchlight Pictures)

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture



Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7 (Netflix)

Best Original Score – Motion Picture

Soul (Pixar) – Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste

Best Original Song – Motion Picture

Io Si (Seen) from The Life Ahead (Netflix) – Diane Warren, Laura Pausini, Niccolò Agliardi

Best Motion Picture – Animated

Soul (Walt Disney Pictures)

Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language

Minari (A24)

TV

Best Television Series – Drama

The Crown (Netflix)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama

Josh O'Connor, The Crown

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama

Emma Corrin, The Crown

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Schitt's Creek (CBC)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Catherine O'Hara, Schitt's Creek

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen's Gambit

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

John Boyega, Small Axe

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Gillian Anderson, The Crown

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television'

The Queen's Gambit (Netflix)

LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARDS

Cecil B. DeMille Award

Jane Fonda



Carol Burnett Award

Norman Lear





