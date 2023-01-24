15m ago

add bookmark

All the 2023 Oscar nominations

accreditation
Compiled by Bashiera Parker (@bparks_)
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Michelle Yeoh in Everything Everywhere All At Once.
Michelle Yeoh in Everything Everywhere All At Once.
Photo: Empire Entertainment

The splashy Elvis biopic, dark comedy The Banshees of Inisherin and multiverse adventure Everything Everywhere All At Once landed nominations for best picture at this year's Academy Awards on Tuesday.

Others competing in the prestigious best picture race include Steven Spielberg's coming-of-age film The Fabelmans and Avatar: The Way of Water, James Cameron's blockbuster sequel that currently ranks as the sixth-highest grossing movie of all time. Top Gun: Maverick, Tar, Triangle of Sadness and Women Talking rounded out the 10 best picture nominees.

Best actor noms include Austin Butler for Elvis, Brendan Fraser for The Whale and Bill Nighy for Living, directed by SA's Oliver Hermanus, while Best actress nominess include Cate Blanchett for Tár, Ana de Armas for Blonde and Michelle Yeoh for Everything Everywhere All at Once.

Winners of the industry's highest honours will be unveiled at a 12 March ceremony hosted by comedian Jimmy Kimmel and aired live on Walt Disney Co's ABC network. The Oscars will air on M-Net in South Africa.

Winners will be voted on by the roughly 10 000 actors, producers, directors and film craftspeople who make up the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

Here is the full list of nominess for the 2023 Academy Awards:

BEST PICTURE

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The FabelmansTár

Top Gun: Maverick

Triangle of Sadness

Women Talking

BEST DIRECTOR

Ruben Ostlund, Triangle of Sadness

Todd Field, Tár

Dan Kwan & Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

BEST ACTOR

Austin Butler, Elvis

Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Brendan Fraser, The Whale

Paul Mescal, Aftersun

Bill Nighy, Living

BEST ACTRESS

Cate Blanchett, Tár

Ana de Armas, Blonde

Andrea Riseborough, To Leslie

Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans

Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin

Brian Tyree Henry, Causeway

Judd Hirsch, The Fabelmans

Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once 

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Hong Chau, The Whale

Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All at Once

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Todd Field, Tár

Tony Kushner & Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

Dan Kwan & Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

Ruben Östlund, Triangle of Sadness

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

All Quiet on the Western Front, by Edward Berger, Ian Stokell & Lesley Paterson

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, by Rian Johnson

Living, by Kazuo Ishiguro

Top Gun: Maverick, Ehren Kruger, Eric Warren Singer, Christopher McQuarrie, Peter Craig, Justin Marks

Women Talking, by Sarah Polley

BEST INTERNATIONAL FEATURE

All Quiet on the Western Front (Germany)

Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)

Close (Belgium)

EO (Poland)

The Quiet Girl (Ireland)

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Marcel the Shell With Shoes On

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

The Sea Beast

Turning Red 

BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

All That Breathes

Fire of Love

A House Made of Splinters

Navalny

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE

Volker Bertelmann, All Quiet on the Western Front

Carter Burwell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Justin Hurwitz, Babylon

Son Lux, Everything Everywhere All at Once

John Williams, The Fabelmans

BEST ORIGINAL SONG

Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna, & Tems, “Lift Me Up,” Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Lady Gaga & Michael “BloodPop,” “Hold My Hand,” Top Gun: Maverick

M. M. Keeravani & Chandrabose, “Naatu Naatu,” RRR

Diane Warren, “Applause,” Tell It Like a Woman

Ryan Lott, David Byrne, & Mitski, “This Is a Life,’ Everything Everywhere All at Once 

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

James Friend, All Quiet on the Western Front

Roger Deakins, Empire of Light

James Friend, All Quiet on the Western Front

Mandy Walker, Elvis

Florian Hoffmeister, Tár

BEST EDITING

Eddie Hamilton, Top Gun: Maverick

Mikkel E.G. Nielsen, The Banshees of Inisherin

Paul Rogers, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Jonathan Redmond & Matt Villa, Elvis

Monika Willi, Tár

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

Christian M. Goldbeck and Ernestine Hipper, All Quiet on the Western Front

Catherine Martin, Karen Murphy, and Beverley Dunn, Elvis 


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
oscars 2023
For subscribers
Gregory Porter's coming to SA!

21 Jan

Gregory Porter's coming to SA!
King Charles' 1994 memoir that ruffled royal feathers

20 Jan

King Charles' 1994 memoir that ruffled royal feathers
Stay at the villa from The White Lotus S2 for R100k a night!

19 Jan

Stay at the villa from The White Lotus S2 for R100k a night!
23 entertainment scandals of the 21st century so far

18 Jan

23 entertainment scandals of the 21st century so far
Read more here
Showmax
Binge all of the hilarious Tali's Joburg Diary»

21 Jan

Binge all of the hilarious Tali's Joburg Diary»
Critics are raving - binge crime drama Donkerbos»

21 Jan

Critics are raving - binge crime drama Donkerbos»
Sign up to Showmax and get 14 days free»

21 Jan

Sign up to Showmax and get 14 days free»
Hope is the key to survival in HBO's The Last of Us»

17 Jan

Hope is the key to survival in HBO's The Last of Us»
See more from Showmax
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2023 (3.0.23016.8) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo