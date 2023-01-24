All the 2023 Oscar nominations

The splashy Elvis biopic, dark comedy The Banshees of Inisherin and multiverse adventure Everything Everywhere All At Once landed nominations for best picture at this year's Academy Awards on Tuesday.
Others competing in the prestigious best picture race include Steven Spielberg's coming-of-age film The Fabelmans and Avatar: The Way of Water, James Cameron's blockbuster sequel that currently ranks as the sixth-highest grossing movie of all time. Top Gun: Maverick, Tar, Triangle of Sadness and Women Talking rounded out the 10 best picture nominees.
Best actor noms include Austin Butler for Elvis, Brendan Fraser for The Whale and Bill Nighy for Living, directed by SA's Oliver Hermanus, while Best actress nominess include Cate Blanchett for Tár, Ana de Armas for Blonde and Michelle Yeoh for Everything Everywhere All at Once.
Winners of the industry's highest honours will be unveiled at a 12 March ceremony hosted by comedian Jimmy Kimmel and aired live on Walt Disney Co's ABC network. The Oscars will air on M-Net in South Africa.
Winners will be voted on by the roughly 10 000 actors, producers, directors and film craftspeople who make up the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.
Here is the full list of nominess for the 2023 Academy Awards:
BEST PICTURE
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The FabelmansTár
Top Gun: Maverick
Triangle of Sadness
Women Talking
BEST DIRECTOR
Ruben Ostlund, Triangle of Sadness
Todd Field, Tár
Dan Kwan & Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans
BEST ACTOR
Austin Butler, Elvis
Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin
Brendan Fraser, The Whale
Paul Mescal, Aftersun
Bill Nighy, Living
BEST ACTRESS
Cate Blanchett, Tár
Ana de Armas, Blonde
Andrea Riseborough, To Leslie
Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans
Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin
Brian Tyree Henry, Causeway
Judd Hirsch, The Fabelmans
Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin
Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Hong Chau, The Whale
Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin
Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All at Once
BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
Todd Field, Tár
Tony Kushner & Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans
Dan Kwan & Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
Ruben Östlund, Triangle of Sadness
BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
All Quiet on the Western Front, by Edward Berger, Ian Stokell & Lesley Paterson
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, by Rian Johnson
Living, by Kazuo Ishiguro
Top Gun: Maverick, Ehren Kruger, Eric Warren Singer, Christopher McQuarrie, Peter Craig, Justin Marks
Women Talking, by Sarah Polley
BEST INTERNATIONAL FEATURE
All Quiet on the Western Front (Germany)
Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)
Close (Belgium)
EO (Poland)
The Quiet Girl (Ireland)
BEST ANIMATED FEATURE
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Marcel the Shell With Shoes On
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
The Sea Beast
Turning Red
BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE
All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
All That Breathes
Fire of Love
A House Made of Splinters
Navalny
BEST ORIGINAL SCORE
Volker Bertelmann, All Quiet on the Western Front
Carter Burwell, The Banshees of Inisherin
Justin Hurwitz, Babylon
Son Lux, Everything Everywhere All at Once
John Williams, The Fabelmans
BEST ORIGINAL SONG
Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna, & Tems, “Lift Me Up,” Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Lady Gaga & Michael “BloodPop,” “Hold My Hand,” Top Gun: Maverick
M. M. Keeravani & Chandrabose, “Naatu Naatu,” RRR
Diane Warren, “Applause,” Tell It Like a Woman
Ryan Lott, David Byrne, & Mitski, “This Is a Life,’ Everything Everywhere All at Once
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
James Friend, All Quiet on the Western Front
Roger Deakins, Empire of Light
Mandy Walker, Elvis
Florian Hoffmeister, Tár
BEST EDITING
Eddie Hamilton, Top Gun: Maverick
Mikkel E.G. Nielsen, The Banshees of Inisherin
Paul Rogers, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Jonathan Redmond & Matt Villa, Elvis
Monika Willi, Tár
BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN
Christian M. Goldbeck and Ernestine Hipper, All Quiet on the Western Front
Catherine Martin, Karen Murphy, and Beverley Dunn, Elvis