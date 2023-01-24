All the 2023 Oscar nominations

The splashy Elvis biopic, dark comedy The Banshees of Inisherin and multiverse adventure Everything Everywhere All At Once landed nominations for best picture at this year's Academy Awards on Tuesday.

Others competing in the prestigious best picture race include Steven Spielberg's coming-of-age film The Fabelmans and Avatar: The Way of Water, James Cameron's blockbuster sequel that currently ranks as the sixth-highest grossing movie of all time. Top Gun: Maverick, Tar, Triangle of Sadness and Women Talking rounded out the 10 best picture nominees.

Best actor noms include Austin Butler for Elvis, Brendan Fraser for The Whale and Bill Nighy for Living, directed by SA's Oliver Hermanus, while Best actress nominess include Cate Blanchett for Tár, Ana de Armas for Blonde and Michelle Yeoh for Everything Everywhere All at Once.

Winners of the industry's highest honours will be unveiled at a 12 March ceremony hosted by comedian Jimmy Kimmel and aired live on Walt Disney Co's ABC network. The Oscars will air on M-Net in South Africa.

Winners will be voted on by the roughly 10 000 actors, producers, directors and film craftspeople who make up the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

Here is the full list of nominess for the 2023 Academy Awards:

BEST PICTURE

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The FabelmansTár

Top Gun: Maverick

Triangle of Sadness

Women Talking



BEST DIRECTOR

Ruben Ostlund, Triangle of Sadness

Todd Field, Tár

Dan Kwan & Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans



BEST ACTOR

Austin Butler, Elvis

Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Brendan Fraser, The Whale

Paul Mescal, Aftersun

Bill Nighy, Living



BEST ACTRESS

Cate Blanchett, Tár

Ana de Armas, Blonde

Andrea Riseborough, To Leslie

Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans

Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once



BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin

Brian Tyree Henry, Causeway

Judd Hirsch, The Fabelmans

Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once



BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Hong Chau, The Whale

Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All at Once



BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Todd Field, Tár

Tony Kushner & Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

Dan Kwan & Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

Ruben Östlund, Triangle of Sadness



BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

All Quiet on the Western Front, by Edward Berger, Ian Stokell & Lesley Paterson

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, by Rian Johnson

Living, by Kazuo Ishiguro

Top Gun: Maverick, Ehren Kruger, Eric Warren Singer, Christopher McQuarrie, Peter Craig, Justin Marks

Women Talking, by Sarah Polley



BEST INTERNATIONAL FEATURE

All Quiet on the Western Front (Germany)

Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)

Close (Belgium)

EO (Poland)

The Quiet Girl (Ireland)



BEST ANIMATED FEATURE

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Marcel the Shell With Shoes On

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

The Sea Beast

Turning Red



BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

All That Breathes

Fire of Love

A House Made of Splinters

Navalny



BEST ORIGINAL SCORE

Volker Bertelmann, All Quiet on the Western Front

Carter Burwell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Justin Hurwitz, Babylon

Son Lux, Everything Everywhere All at Once

John Williams, The Fabelmans



BEST ORIGINAL SONG

Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna, & Tems, “Lift Me Up,” Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Lady Gaga & Michael “BloodPop,” “Hold My Hand,” Top Gun: Maverick

M. M. Keeravani & Chandrabose, “Naatu Naatu,” RRR

Diane Warren, “Applause,” Tell It Like a Woman

Ryan Lott, David Byrne, & Mitski, “This Is a Life,’ Everything Everywhere All at Once



BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

James Friend, All Quiet on the Western Front

Roger Deakins, Empire of Light

Mandy Walker, Elvis

Florian Hoffmeister, Tár



BEST EDITING

Eddie Hamilton, Top Gun: Maverick

Mikkel E.G. Nielsen, The Banshees of Inisherin

Paul Rogers, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Jonathan Redmond & Matt Villa, Elvis

Monika Willi, Tár

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

Christian M. Goldbeck and Ernestine Hipper, All Quiet on the Western Front

Catherine Martin, Karen Murphy, and Beverley Dunn, Elvis

