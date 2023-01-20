Anti-war film All Quiet on the Western Front leads Bafta 2023 nominations with 14 nods

Netflix's All Quiet on the Western Front on Thursday tied as the most-nominated foreign language film in British cinema history, receiving 14 nods for glory at the upcoming Baftas.

All Quiet on the Western Front Elsewhere this year, dark comedy The Banshees of Inisherin and science-fiction comedy-drama Everything Everywhere All At Once , both received 10 nominations.

The Banshees of Inisherin Everything Everywhere All At Once The awards ceremony, the highlight of the annual British film calendar and often seen as a forerunner to the Oscars in March, takes place in London on 19 February.

Netflix's All Quiet on the Western Front on Thursday tied as the most-nominated foreign language film in British cinema history, receiving 14 nods for glory at the upcoming Baftas.



German director Edward Berger's anti-war movie ties with Ang Lee's Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, which won the same number of nominations in 2001.

Elsewhere this year, dark comedy The Banshees of Inisherin and science-fiction comedy-drama Everything Everywhere All At Once, both received 10 nominations, as voted for by Bafta members.



Elvis, Baz Luhrmann's biopic of the king of rock 'n' roll, received nine nominations, with classical music psychological drama Tar in line for five awards.

The awards ceremony, the highlight of the annual British film calendar and often seen as a forerunner to the Oscars in March, takes place in London on 19 February.

Bafta chairman Krishnendu Majumdar said the shortlist demonstrated "what an amazing range of work is being made at the moment, we've rewarded big blockbuster movies like Elvis to intense kind of auteur-driven movies like Tar".

He hopes that the success of Top Gun 2 and Elvis heralds a revival of cinema following lockdown.

"It's crucial that people go to the cinema, it's part of our culture," he told AFP.

"It's amazing to go to the cinema or sit in a darkened room, the lights go down and it's a communal experience to see film projected on a screen.

"It really fires the imagination and hopes and dreams."

Avengers: Endgame actor Hayley Atwell, who co-announced the shortlist, praised the "variety in genre... and size of film, that we're seeing in the nominations this year.

"It shows that there is the audience, and they're diverse in what they want. And so there is room for lots of different kinds of storytelling," she told AFP.

See the full list of nominations here:

Best film



All Quiet on the Western Front

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Tár



Outstanding British film



Aftersun

The Banshees of Inisherin

Brian and Charles

Empire of Light

Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Living

Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical

See How They Run

The Swimmers

The Wonder



Outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer



Aftersun – Charlotte Wells (writer/director)

Blue Jean – Georgia Oakley (writer/director), Hélène Sifre (producer)

Electric Malady – Marie Lidén (director)

Good Luck to You, Leo Grande – Katy Brand (writer)

Rebellion – Maia Kenworthy (director)



Best film not in the English language



All Quiet on the Western FrontArgentina, 1985CorsageDecision to LeaveThe Quiet Girl



Best documentary



All That BreathesAll the Beauty and the BloodshedFire of LoveMoonage DaydreamNavalny



Best animated film



Guillermo del Toro’s PinocchioMarcel the Shell With Shoes OnPuss In Boots: The Last WishTurning Red



Best director



Edward Berger – All Quiet on the Western Front

Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin

Park Chan-wook – Decision to Leave

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Todd Field – Tár

Gina Prince-Bythewood – The Woman King

Best original screenplay



Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Tony Kushner, Steven Spielberg – The Fabelmans

Todd Field – Tár

Ruben Östlund – Triangle of Sadness



Best adapted screenplay



Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson, Ian Stokell – All Quiet on the Western Front

Kazuo Ishiguro – Living

Colm Bairéad – The Quiet Girl

Rebecca Lenkiewicz – She Said

Samuel D Hunter – The Whale



Best actress



Cate Blanchett – Tár

Viola Davis – The Woman King

Danielle Deadwyler – Till

Ana de Armas – Blonde

Emma Thompson – Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All at Once



Best actor



Austin Butler – Elvis

Colin Farrell – The Banshees of Inisherin

Brendan Fraser – The Whale

Daryl McCormack – Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Paul Mescal – Aftersun

Bill Nighy – Living



Best supporting actress



Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Hong Chau – The Whale

Kerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin

Dolly de Leon – Triangle of Sadness

Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Carey Mulligan – She Said

Best supporting actor



Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees of Inisherin

Barry Keoghan – The Banshees of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All At Once

Eddie Redmayne – The Good Nurse

Albrecht Schuch – All Quiet on the Western Front

Micheal Ward – Empire of Light



Best original score



All Quiet On The Western Front

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio



Best casting



Aftersun

All Quiet on the Western Front

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Triangle of Sadness



Best cinematography



All Quiet on the Western Front

The Batman

Elvis

Empire of Light

Top Gun: Maverick



Best editing



All Quiet on the Western Front

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Top Gun: Maverick



Best production design



All Quiet on the Western Front

Babylon

The Batman

Elvis

Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio



Best costume design



All Quiet on the Western Front

Amsterdam

Babylon

Elvis

Mrs Harris Goes to Paris

Best makeup & hair

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Batman

Elvis

Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical

The Whale



Best sound



All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

Elvis

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick



Best special visual effects



All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Top Gun: Maverick



Best British short animation



The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse

Middle Watch

Your Mountain Is Waiting



Best British short film



The Ballad of Olive Morris

Bazigaga

Bus Girl

A Drifting Up

An Irish Goodbye



EE Rising Star award (voted for by the public)



Aimee Lou Wood

Daryl McCormack

Emma Mackey

Naomi Ackie

Sheila Atim

Newsletter For Subscriber Weekly What to Watch Our TV and film editor curates a list of films and series for you to watch every week.



