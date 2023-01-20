Anti-war film All Quiet on the Western Front leads Bafta 2023 nominations with 14 nods

- Netflix's All Quiet on the Western Front on Thursday tied as the most-nominated foreign language film in British cinema history, receiving 14 nods for glory at the upcoming Baftas.
- Elsewhere this year, dark comedy The Banshees of Inisherin and science-fiction comedy-drama Everything Everywhere All At Once, both received 10 nominations.
- The awards ceremony, the highlight of the annual British film calendar and often seen as a forerunner to the Oscars in March, takes place in London on 19 February.
German director Edward Berger's anti-war movie ties with Ang Lee's Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, which won the same number of nominations in 2001.
Elvis, Baz Luhrmann's biopic of the king of rock 'n' roll, received nine nominations, with classical music psychological drama Tar in line for five awards.
Bafta chairman Krishnendu Majumdar said the shortlist demonstrated "what an amazing range of work is being made at the moment, we've rewarded big blockbuster movies like Elvis to intense kind of auteur-driven movies like Tar".
He hopes that the success of Top Gun 2 and Elvis heralds a revival of cinema following lockdown.
"It's crucial that people go to the cinema, it's part of our culture," he told AFP.
"It's amazing to go to the cinema or sit in a darkened room, the lights go down and it's a communal experience to see film projected on a screen.
"It really fires the imagination and hopes and dreams."
Avengers: Endgame actor Hayley Atwell, who co-announced the shortlist, praised the "variety in genre... and size of film, that we're seeing in the nominations this year.
"It shows that there is the audience, and they're diverse in what they want. And so there is room for lots of different kinds of storytelling," she told AFP.
See the full list of nominations here:
Best film
All Quiet on the Western Front
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Tár
Outstanding British film
Aftersun
The Banshees of Inisherin
Brian and Charles
Empire of Light
Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
Living
Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical
See How They Run
The Swimmers
The Wonder
Outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer
Aftersun – Charlotte Wells (writer/director)
Blue Jean – Georgia Oakley (writer/director), Hélène Sifre (producer)
Electric Malady – Marie Lidén (director)
Good Luck to You, Leo Grande – Katy Brand (writer)
Rebellion – Maia Kenworthy (director)
Best film not in the English language
All Quiet on the Western FrontArgentina, 1985CorsageDecision to LeaveThe Quiet Girl
Best documentary
All That BreathesAll the Beauty and the BloodshedFire of LoveMoonage DaydreamNavalny
Best animated film
Guillermo del Toro’s PinocchioMarcel the Shell With Shoes OnPuss In Boots: The Last WishTurning Red
Best director
Edward Berger – All Quiet on the Western Front
Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin
Park Chan-wook – Decision to Leave
Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Todd Field – Tár
Gina Prince-Bythewood – The Woman King
Best original screenplay
Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin
Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Tony Kushner, Steven Spielberg – The Fabelmans
Todd Field – Tár
Ruben Östlund – Triangle of Sadness
Best adapted screenplay
Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson, Ian Stokell – All Quiet on the Western Front
Kazuo Ishiguro – Living
Colm Bairéad – The Quiet Girl
Rebecca Lenkiewicz – She Said
Samuel D Hunter – The Whale
Best actress
Cate Blanchett – Tár
Viola Davis – The Woman King
Danielle Deadwyler – Till
Ana de Armas – Blonde
Emma Thompson – Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best actor
Austin Butler – Elvis
Colin Farrell – The Banshees of Inisherin
Brendan Fraser – The Whale
Daryl McCormack – Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
Paul Mescal – Aftersun
Bill Nighy – Living
Best supporting actress
Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Hong Chau – The Whale
Kerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin
Dolly de Leon – Triangle of Sadness
Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Carey Mulligan – She Said
Best supporting actor
Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees of Inisherin
Barry Keoghan – The Banshees of Inisherin
Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All At Once
Eddie Redmayne – The Good Nurse
Albrecht Schuch – All Quiet on the Western Front
Micheal Ward – Empire of Light
Best original score
All Quiet On The Western Front
Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio
Best casting
Aftersun
All Quiet on the Western Front
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Triangle of Sadness
Best cinematography
All Quiet on the Western Front
The Batman
Elvis
Empire of Light
Top Gun: Maverick
Best editing
All Quiet on the Western Front
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Top Gun: Maverick
Best production design
All Quiet on the Western Front
Babylon
The Batman
Elvis
Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio
Best costume design
All Quiet on the Western Front
Amsterdam
Babylon
Elvis
Mrs Harris Goes to Paris
Best makeup & hair
All Quiet on the Western Front
The Batman
Elvis
Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical
The Whale
Best sound
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
Elvis
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick
Best special visual effects
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Batman
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Top Gun: Maverick
Best British short animation
The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse
Middle Watch
Your Mountain Is Waiting
Best British short film
The Ballad of Olive Morris
Bazigaga
Bus Girl
A Drifting Up
An Irish Goodbye
EE Rising Star award (voted for by the public)
Aimee Lou Wood
Daryl McCormack
Emma Mackey
Naomi Ackie
Sheila Atim