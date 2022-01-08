Black actors who have won Oscars

- Actor Sidney Poitier has died at the age of 94.
- Poitier was the first black person to win a best actor Oscar for his performance in Lilies of the Field.
- Poitier was awarded an honorary Oscar in 2002 for his "extraordinary performances" on the silver screen and his "dignity, style and intelligence" off of it.
Sidney Poitier, who has died at the age of 94, was among a small group of black stars to win Oscars - and the first to win for best actor.
The celebrated thespian became the first black star nominated for an Academy Award with 1958's The Defiant Ones and, six years later, was the first to win the best actor Oscar for his performance in Lilies of the Field.
Poitier achieved mainstream popularity with a series of groundbreaking roles at a time of great racial tension in America in the 1950s and 1960s.
He balanced success with a sense of duty to choose projects that tackled bigotry and stereotypes, including his 1967 classics Guess Who's Coming to Dinner and In the Heat of the Night.
Here is a list of Black performers who have won competitive Academy Awards for acting:
- Best actor -
Sidney Poitier, 1964, Lilies of the Field
Denzel Washington, 2002, Training Day
Jamie Foxx, 2005, Ray
Forest Whitaker, 2007, The Last King of Scotland
- Best actress -
Halle Berry, 2002, Monster's Ball
(1/3) “A tiny bit of myself is lost when my friends are gone,” Sidney Poitier wrote in his book LIFE BEYOND MEASURE. My dear Sidney, an enormous part of my soul weeps at your passing. In your ninety-four years on this planet, you left an indelible mark with your extraordinary… pic.twitter.com/VzVR6FOLWM— Halle Berry (@halleberry) January 7, 2022
- Best supporting actor -
Louis Gossett Jr., 1983, An Officer and a Gentleman
Denzel Washington, 1990, Glory
Cuba Gooding Jr., 1997, Jerry Maguire
Morgan Freeman, 2005, Million Dollar Baby
Mahershala Ali, 2017, Moonlight
Mahershala Ali, 2019, Green Book
Daniel Kaluuya, 2021, Judas and the Black Messiah
- Best supporting actress -
Hattie McDaniel, 1940, Gone with the Wind
Whoopi Goldberg, 1991, Ghost
Jennifer Hudson, 2007, Dreamgirls
A truly special man. Royalty. Icon. Pioneer. He paved the way for us all. May you Rest In Peace, Mr. Poitier. pic.twitter.com/ZtzJGxTIf6— Jennifer Hudson (@IAMJHUD) January 7, 2022
Mo'Nique, 2010, Precious
Octavia Spencer, 2012, The Help
Lupita Nyong'o, 2014, 12 Years a Slave
Sidney Poitier, my hero. A life so well lived. pic.twitter.com/x6DyUnGQ6q— Lupita Nyong'o (@Lupita_Nyongo) January 7, 2022
Viola Davis, 2017, Fences
Regina King, 2019, If Beale Street Could Talk