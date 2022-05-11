Charlize Theron shares photos of her Doctor Strange character

"Meet Clea."

Charlize Theron has introduced her Doctor Strange character to the world. On Tuesday, the Monster actor shared a close-up of herself in character and one alongside Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch.)

SEE THE PHOTOS HERE:

Following the release of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness last week, Theron confirmed long-held rumours that she would star in the superhero franchise.

READ MORE | Charlize Theron confirms Doctor Strange role

In an interview with the Deadline podcast, Hero Nation screenwriter Michael Waldron shared more about the character and the actor.

He said they always knew they wanted to introduce Clea, who is in the comics; she is the 'great love' of Doctor Strange, is a sorcerer herself and has a fascinating backstory, reports the publication.

"[Doctor Strange and Clea] have a lot of great adventures in the comics, and we knew we wanted to introduce her. But it felt like we had to close the book, to some extent, on his love story with Christine Palmer – the Rachel McAdams character – and so Doctor Strange hears that wisdom from Christine to face his fears and be open to the idea of loving someone.

"And then along comes Clea, and I guess we'll see what happens next between the two of them," said Waldron.



