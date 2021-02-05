1h ago

add bookmark

Oscar-winning actor Christopher Plummer, 91, dies

Christopher Plummer in 'All the Money in the World'.
Christopher Plummer in 'All the Money in the World'.
Photo: Times Media Films

Veteran Canadian actor Christopher Plummer, whose decades-long career featured a star turn in "The Sound of Music" and an Oscar win late in life, has died, US media said on Friday, citing his manager. He was 91.

Plummer starred as the aristocratic widower Captain Georg von Trapp in "The Sound of Music" opposite Julie Andrews in the beloved cinematic tale of a musical family and their mischievous governess in Austria on the eve of World War II.

Plummer died at his home in Connecticut with his wife Elaine Taylor at his side, his longtime friend and manager Lou Pitt said.

"Chris was an extraordinary man who deeply loved and respected his profession with great old fashion manners, self-deprecating humour and the music of words," Pitt said in a statement carried by Variety and Deadline.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Stars react to Mark Wahlberg being paid 1500 times more money than Michelle Williams
Ridley Scott on how he re-filmed All the Money in the World in nine days
WATCH: Christopher Plummer in new trailer for All the Money in the World
Read more on:
christopher plummer
For subscribers
forsubscribers
Ridley Scott on new series filmed in SA

13h ago

Ridley Scott on new series filmed in SA
forsubscribers
Rebuilding the entertainment industry

04 Feb

Rebuilding the entertainment industry
forsubscribers
Here's what we suggest you watch this week!

03 Feb

Here's what we suggest you watch this week!
forsubscribers
First-ever SA Bachelor has a tell-all book

03 Feb

First-ever SA Bachelor has a tell-all book
Read more here
Showmax
Watch Poppie Nongena, adapted from the bestseller»

16h ago

Watch Poppie Nongena, adapted from the bestseller»
Stream Mzansi Magic live on Showmax»

16h ago

Stream Mzansi Magic live on Showmax»
Pay for 1 month of Showmax and get 2 more on us»

16h ago

Pay for 1 month of Showmax and get 2 more on us»
Dark British crime drama in The Bay»

03 Feb

Dark British crime drama in The Bay»
See more from Showmax
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo