Oscar-winning actor Christopher Plummer, 91, dies

Veteran Canadian actor Christopher Plummer, whose decades-long career featured a star turn in "The Sound of Music" and an Oscar win late in life, has died, US media said on Friday, citing his manager. He was 91.

Plummer starred as the aristocratic widower Captain Georg von Trapp in "The Sound of Music" opposite Julie Andrews in the beloved cinematic tale of a musical family and their mischievous governess in Austria on the eve of World War II.

Plummer died at his home in Connecticut with his wife Elaine Taylor at his side, his longtime friend and manager Lou Pitt said.

"Chris was an extraordinary man who deeply loved and respected his profession with great old fashion manners, self-deprecating humour and the music of words," Pitt said in a statement carried by Variety and Deadline.