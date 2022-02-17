PICS | Tom Cruise spotted filming Mission Impossible in Limpopo

According to reports, the Mission Impossible actor is in South Africa filming the latest instalment.

Tom Cruise has landed!

According to reports, the Mission Impossible actor is in South Africa filming the latest instalment of the action spy film franchise and fans are loving it.

The latest pics, tweeted by Limpopo Tourism Agency, show Cruise piloting and landing a helicopter in the lush bushes of Hoedspruit, Limpopo.

Smooth as ever the Top Gun actor was photographed emerging from the helicopter with his shades and a face mask on, waving to those who had gathered to spot him.

In a second tweet the agency thank the actor “for choosing our iconic destination to feature in the movie”.

Here in Limpopo Province, it will be Mission very much possible. Not Mission Impossible.



A warm welcome to @TomCruise and the entire film crew who are currently in Hoedspruit shooting a movie. #GoLimpopo#MoreToEnjoy



?? Kevin McDonald

?? Willem Britz pic.twitter.com/JLxZLLI7jS — Limpopo Tourism Agency (@golimpopo) February 16, 2022

According to a fan Twitter account, Cruise was spotted flying over Oribi Gorge on the south coast of KwaZulu-Natal, last week.

#TomCruise Tom's already in South Africa!



"Tom Cruise flying his own chopper over Oribi Gorge. He is here for a few days to check out the area. They want to shoot Mission Impossible 8 here."#TomCruise#MissionImpossible8#TomCruisenews pic.twitter.com/WTlylYgj0P — Tom Cruise Fan #follow me (@Tomcruisetopp) February 10, 2022

A source on the film’s production team told Weekend Argus that they will be “in Durban for three months as from 6 February for Mission Impossible and possibly a week in Cape Town”.

This comes after release dates for Mission Impossible 7 and 8 were pushed back to 2023 and 2024, THR reported.

“After thoughtful consideration, Paramount Pictures and Skydance have decided to postpone the release dates for Mission: Impossible 7 & 8 in response to delays due to the ongoing pandemic. The new release dates will be July 14, 2023, and June 28, 2024, respectively. We look forward to providing moviegoers with an unparalleled theatrical experience,” Paramount and Skydance said in a statement in January.