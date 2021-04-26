50m ago

add bookmark

Ramaphosa on My Octopus Teacher Oscar win: 'A window into the natural beauty of SA's oceans'

Graye Morkel
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Craig Foster and the octopus in My Octopus Teacher. (Photo: Ross Frylinck)
Craig Foster and the octopus in My Octopus Teacher. (Photo: Ross Frylinck)
  • My Octopus Teacher won the Oscar for Best Documentary at the 93rd Academy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday.
  • Accepting the coveted golden statuette, Pippa Ehrlich said: "I know there are many South Africans awake watching right now. In many ways, this really is a tiny personal story that played out in a seaforest at the very tip of Africa."
  • Congratulating the production team on the achievement, president Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday tweeted: "The documentary has opened a window into the natural beauty and diversity of South Africa's oceans and marine ecosystems."

South Africa's first-ever Netflix original documentary, My Octopus Teacher, won the Oscar for Best Documentary at the 93rd Academy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday.

My Octopus Teacher was nominated alongside The Mole Agent (Chile), Collective (Romania), Crip Camp (US) and Time (US).

My Octopus Teacher, directed by Pippa Ehrlich and James Reed, documents a year spent by filmmaker Craig Foster forging a relationship with a wild common octopus in a South African kelp forest.

Accepting the coveted golden statuette, Pippa Ehrlich said: "I know there are many South Africans awake watching right now. In many ways, this really is a tiny personal story that played out in a seaforest at the very tip of Africa, but on a more universal level, I hope that it provided a glimpse of a different type of relationship between human beings and the natural world."

Congratulating the production team on the achievement, president Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday tweeted: "The documentary has opened a window into the natural beauty and diversity of South Africa's oceans and marine ecosystems."

"We hope it will encourage a greater appreciation and advocacy for marine conservation at a time when ocean degradation is a growing global problem,"  he said. 

"This is an important milestone as it will encourage further investments, skills transfer & collaboration in South Africa's film industry," tweeted Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Nathi Mthethwa.

Film industry entrepreneur and movie producer Anant Singh released a statement to the media, saying: "It is also a huge boost for the South African film industry as the film was shot in Cape Town and went on to capture the hearts and minds of millions of people around the world, profiling the natural beauty of the country. The global success of the film has also served to inspire emergent South African filmmakers."

He said: "My Octopus Teacher is filmmaking at its best, especially when a documentary is so hugely embraced by viewers all around the world.

"The Best Documentary Feature Oscar is well-deserved, and I also congratulate Netflix on this accolade."

ALSO READ | The big wins, surprises and best moments at this year's Oscars

ALSO READ | PHOTOS | Inside the 2021 Oscars

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
oscarsmovies
For subscribers
Learn Shadow and Bone's Ravkan language

1h ago

Learn Shadow and Bone's Ravkan language
Milla Jovovich on filming in SA

23 Apr

Milla Jovovich on filming in SA
Dakota Johnson tells us about her new film

22 Apr

Dakota Johnson tells us about her new film
Inside the first televised Oscars 68 years ago

21 Apr

Inside the first televised Oscars 68 years ago
Read more here
Showmax
Binge all 12 episodes of The Real Housewives of Durban»

23 Apr

Binge all 12 episodes of The Real Housewives of Durban»
Dare to go back in Stephen King's Doctor Sleep»

23 Apr

Dare to go back in Stephen King's Doctor Sleep»
Stream 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers without a subscription»

07 Apr

Stream 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers without a subscription»
Some secrets should stay buried in Inheritance»

16 Apr

Some secrets should stay buried in Inheritance»
See more from Showmax
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21089.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo