SA filmmaker Oliver Hermanus to direct new film starring Josh O'Connor and Paul Mescal

Herman Eloff
Josh O'Connor, Oliver Hermanus, and Paul Mescal. (Photos: Getty Images)
  • Oliver Hermanus is set to direct another international film. 
  • This comes after the South African director recently wrapped filming on Living starring Bill Nighy.
  • His latest project will be lead by two award-winning British stars.

South African filmmaker Oliver Hermanus has been announced as the director of a new World War I film titled The History of Sound

The film is a love story based on an award-winning short story by the same name written by Ben Shattuck, who also adapted it for the big screen. 

Set to star in the film are two of the UK's biggest TV stars right now, Emmy-winner Josh O'Connor (known for his role as Prince Charles in The Crown) and Bafta-winner Paul Mescal (who played Connell Waldren in the hit series Normal People).

"I could not be more thrilled to be part of this team," Oliver told News24 on Friday night shortly after the news broke. 

He added: "It has been two years in the making and was the job I confirmed just as Covid lockdowns hit the world. It was such a joy to spend that time at home developing this script with Ben Shattuck and then when Paul and Josh came on...well, it's going to be incredible."

According to Hollywood Reporter, the story "follows two young men, Lionel (Paul Mescal) and David (Josh O'Connor), who, during the WWI period, set out to record the lives, voices and music of their countrymen. In this snatched, short-lived moment in their young lives, and while discovering the epic sweep of the USA, both men are deeply changed".

Paul Mescal and Josh OConnor attend Netflix's The Lost Daughter reception during the 59th New York Film Festival at Altro Paradiso on 29 September 2021 in New York City. (Photo: Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Netflix)
Oliver Hermanus.
Oliver Hermanus. (Photo: Stefania D'Alessandro/Getty Images)

Oliver recently wrapped filming on his latest project, Living, starring Bill Nighy.

His gay war film, Moffie, about a young man drafted into South Africa's military in the 1980s, received critical acclaim around the globe.

In 2015 Oliver made history when his film Endless River was the first-ever South African film to compete for the top prize, The Golden Lion award, at the Venice Film Festival. In 2011 his film Skoonheid won the Queer Palm award at Cannes Film Festival.

