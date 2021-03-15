South African documentary My Octopus Teacher bags Oscar nomination

The South African documentary My Octopus Teacher has been nominated for an Academy Award in the Documentary Feature category. The film will go up against four other movies in the category.

Directed by Pippa Ehrlich and James Reed, the film centres on the award-winning filmmaker, Craig Foster who develops a friendship with a curious octopus while diving in the Atlantic Ocean.



Since the film's release on Netflix, it has become an awards season darling.

It won two awards at the Critics' Choice Documentary Awards (CCDA) in November 2020, the Grand Teton Award at the Jackson Wild Media Awards in August 2020 and the Best Feature Film award at the EarthX film festival.

The film has also been nominated for a Bafta Award and a Directors Guild Award.