39m ago

add bookmark

South African documentary My Octopus Teacher bags Oscar nomination

Leandra Engelbrecht (@leandram_engel)
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Craig Foster and the octopus in My Octopus Teacher.
Craig Foster and the octopus in My Octopus Teacher.
Photo: Tom Foster/Netflix

The South African documentary My Octopus Teacher has been nominated for an Academy Award in the Documentary Feature category. The film will go up against four other movies in the category.

Directed by Pippa Ehrlich and James Reed, the film centres on the award-winning filmmaker, Craig Foster who develops a friendship with a curious octopus while diving in the Atlantic Ocean.

Since the film's release on Netflix, it has become an awards season darling.

It won two awards at the Critics' Choice Documentary Awards (CCDA) in November 2020, the Grand Teton Award at the Jackson Wild Media Awards in August 2020 and the Best Feature Film award at the EarthX film festival.

The film has also been nominated for a Bafta Award and a Directors Guild Award.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
My Octopus Teacher doccie inspires limited edition swimwear
The unbelievable South African documentary on Netflix that the world is talking about
When a Cape Town man makes friends with an octopus an unbelievable story unfolds
Read more on:
oscars 2021moviesmy octopus teacherawards season 2021
For subscribers
forsubscribers
In conversation with Wesley Snipes

5h ago

In conversation with Wesley Snipes
forsubscribers
A look at the Grammys 50 years ago

12 Mar

A look at the Grammys 50 years ago
forsubscribers
Coming 2 America behind-the-scenes secrets

11 Mar

Coming 2 America behind-the-scenes secrets
forsubscribers
How Cape Town became Guantanamo Bay

10 Mar

How Cape Town became Guantanamo Bay
Read more here
Showmax
Life is a musical journey in Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist»

12 Mar

Life is a musical journey in Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist»
More drama unfolds in the Real Housewives of Durban»

12 Mar

More drama unfolds in the Real Housewives of Durban»
Pay for 1 month of Showmax and get 2 more on us»

12 Mar

Pay for 1 month of Showmax and get 2 more on us»
The past inspires the future in teen hit Utopia Falls»

10 Mar

The past inspires the future in teen hit Utopia Falls»
See more from Showmax
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21056.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo