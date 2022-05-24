24 May

add bookmark

South African films showcased in Cannes

accreditation
Compiled by Leandra Engelbrecht
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Nomplio Gwala in 'Santana.'
Nomplio Gwala in 'Santana.'
Photo: Gravel Road Distribution

Eleven South African films are being showcased at the sought-after Cannes Marche du Film market by Gravel Road Distribution Group.

The Marché du Film is the business counterpart of the Cannes Film Festival, where industry heavyweights buy films for release in different countries.

The eleven films being showcased at Cannes range from The Domestic (horror/psychological thriller starring Tumisho Masha, Amanda Du-Pont and Thuli Thabethe) to 8 aka The Soul Collector, award-winning The White Line, action-comedy Bordering on Bad Behaviour, crime drama Juggernaut and Call Me Thief, originally released as Noem My Skollie. Gold Coast Lounge, starring Greg Kriek and Christia Visser, Santana, Sisters (Susters), The Recce and The Windmill are also being exhibited.

The slate of films being showcased at Cannes is testimony to the creativity, passion, high standards and quality of South African filmmaking. With such a wide variety of genres, I'm thrilled that we can make these local productions available to the world's cinema buyers.
Benjamin Cowley, CEO Gravel Road Distribution Group

ALSO READ | KZN Film Commission shines spotlight on women filmmakers at Cannes


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
cannes film festival 2022movieslocal films
For subscribers
Darth Vader speaks to us

26 May

Darth Vader speaks to us
The untold story of Captain Africa

25 May

The untold story of Captain Africa
Queen Elizabeth's jubilees throughout her reign

24 May

Queen Elizabeth's jubilees throughout her reign
Alia Bhatt's powerful new film

23 May

Alia Bhatt's powerful new film
Read more here
Showmax
Catch the latest episodes of Living The Dream With Somizi S5»

17m ago

Catch the latest episodes of Living The Dream With Somizi S5»
A psychiatrist's life is thrown into turmoil in Every Breath You Take»

17m ago

A psychiatrist's life is thrown into turmoil in Every Breath You Take»
Subscribe to Showmax and get 14 days free»

17m ago

Subscribe to Showmax and get 14 days free»
Experience never gets old in The Intern»

25 May

Experience never gets old in The Intern»
See more from Showmax
© 2022 (2.0.22145.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo