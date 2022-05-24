South African films showcased in Cannes

Eleven South African films are being showcased at the sought-after Cannes Marche du Film market by Gravel Road Distribution Group.

The Marché du Film is the business counterpart of the Cannes Film Festival, where industry heavyweights buy films for release in different countries.

The eleven films being showcased at Cannes range from The Domestic (horror/psychological thriller starring Tumisho Masha, Amanda Du-Pont and Thuli Thabethe) to 8 aka The Soul Collector, award-winning The White Line, action-comedy Bordering on Bad Behaviour, crime drama Juggernaut and Call Me Thief, originally released as Noem My Skollie. Gold Coast Lounge, starring Greg Kriek and Christia Visser, Santana, Sisters (Susters), The Recce and The Windmill are also being exhibited.

The slate of films being showcased at Cannes is testimony to the creativity, passion, high standards and quality of South African filmmaking. With such a wide variety of genres, I'm thrilled that we can make these local productions available to the world's cinema buyers. Benjamin Cowley, CEO Gravel Road Distribution Group

