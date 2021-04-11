35m ago

add bookmark

WATCH | SA's My Octopus Teacher wins Bafta for Best Documentary

Herman Eloff
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Craig Foster and the octopus in My Octopus Teacher.
Craig Foster and the octopus in My Octopus Teacher.
Photo: Tom Foster/Netflix

The Bafta Awards took place on Sunday night and a South African documentary took home one of the top prizes.

Broadcast at 20:00 (CAT) from London's Albert Hall without an audience because of coronavirus restrictions, the awards went ahead despite a period of national mourning for the death of Prince Philip, the husband of Queen Elizabeth, on Friday.

South Africa's entry My Octopus Teacher won the prize for Best Documentary. The 2020 Netflix Original documentary film directed by Pippa Ehrlich and James Reed, documents a year spent by filmmaker Craig Foster forging a relationship with a wild common octopus in a South African kelp forest.

An excited and emotional Pippa Ehrlich accepted the award on behalf of the team. My Octopus Teacher is also nominated for an Academy Award which will be handed out later this month.

ALSO READ: The unbelievable South African documentary on Netflix that the world is talking about

WATCH THE WINNING MOMENT HERE:

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
films
For subscribers
In conversation with Wendy Williams

09 Apr

In conversation with Wendy Williams
Trix has a few tricks for Legacy's Petra

08 Apr

Trix has a few tricks for Legacy's Petra
The heir and the spare

07 Apr

The heir and the spare
This will change the way you think about fish

06 Apr

This will change the way you think about fish
Read more here
Showmax
A mother fights for justice in BBC drama The Victim»

09 Apr

A mother fights for justice in BBC drama The Victim»
Javier Bardem, Elle Fanning in The Roads Not Taken»

09 Apr

Javier Bardem, Elle Fanning in The Roads Not Taken»
Watch the English Premier League live»

09 Apr

Watch the English Premier League live»
Inheritance is a curse in The Station»

07 Apr

Inheritance is a curse in The Station»
See more from Showmax
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21089.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo