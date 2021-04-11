WATCH | SA's My Octopus Teacher wins Bafta for Best Documentary

The Bafta Awards took place on Sunday night and a South African documentary took home one of the top prizes.



Broadcast at 20:00 (CAT) from London's Albert Hall without an audience because of coronavirus restrictions, the awards went ahead despite a period of national mourning for the death of Prince Philip, the husband of Queen Elizabeth, on Friday.

South Africa's entry My Octopus Teacher won the prize for Best Documentary. The 2020 Netflix Original documentary film directed by Pippa Ehrlich and James Reed, documents a year spent by filmmaker Craig Foster forging a relationship with a wild common octopus in a South African kelp forest.

An excited and emotional Pippa Ehrlich accepted the award on behalf of the team. My Octopus Teacher is also nominated for an Academy Award which will be handed out later this month.

