WATCH | Tom Cruise on his stay in South Africa: 'It would be nice to live here permanently'

Tom was given a special welcome home by local 13-year-old Savanna, who drew a heart in the sand for the actor.

Speaking of his time in South Africa, Tom said, "It's beautiful her," adding that he would love to live here.

Tom Cruise is currently in South Africa, filming the 8th instalment of the Mission Impossible franchise.

The 59-year-old is filming on location in Hoedspruit, Limpopo and is staying in a wildlife estate in the small bush town.

According to locals, Cruise "uses a 6 seater helicopter to fly to and from the film location daily which he pilots himself".

In what has become a daily routine, Hoedspruit residents greet the actor in the morning on his way to work and in the evening when he returns.

"Every morning Tom arrives in a car with his security and film director where he is met by a helicopter … Tom always walks around the helicopter and does pre-flight checks before climbing in and piloting it himself to the film location," Mel Owtram, who runs the bush camp at Antares wildlife estate, tells Channel24.

"Then anytime between 16:30 and 18:30 he returns and lands in the same spot … The people of Hoedspruit gather in anticipation, waiting for his arrival, and the security guards are extremely friendly and chat and even take selfies with the kids."

Chatting to the crowd of admirers, Cruise shared his excitement for everyone to see the upcoming film. He also thanked the public for "coming out" and remarked on what he thinks of South Africa.

"It's beautiful here. It would be nice to live here permanently."

On Tuesday, Cruise was given a special welcome home after a long day of work by Owtram's 13-year-old daughter, Savanna.



"Savanna decided while we were waiting to draw a huge heart in the sand with her foot and write 'Tom' in the middle. Then Tom arrived, and we really didn't expect the reaction that he gave!"

Upon the actor's arrival, Tom walked straight into the middle of the heart before noticing it.

"Wow! That's beautiful. Thank you very much," he then said with his hand on his heart.

"We're very excited. We've been planning to film here for a very long time. Thank you to everyone for the beautiful, warm hellos every night," Cruise said before returning to his car.

