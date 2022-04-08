Will Smith banned from attending Oscars for 10 years after slap

Hollywood's film academy on Friday said its board of governors banned Will Smith from any of its events, including the Oscars, for 10 years after the best actor winner slapped presenter Chris Rock on stage at the Academy Awards ceremony.

The board did not decide to revoke the best actor Oscar he won last month for King Richard.

"The Board has decided, for a period of 10 years from 8 April 2022, Mr. Smith shall not be permitted to attend any Academy events or programs, in person or virtually, including but not limited to the Academy Awards," said president David Rubin and CEO Dawn Hudson in a statement.

"The 94th Oscars were meant to be a celebration of the many individuals in our community who did incredible work this past year

"However, those moments were overshadowed by the unacceptable and harmful behavior we saw Mr. Smith exhibit on stage."

Smith resigned from the academy on 1 April and has issued statements apologising to Rock, the Oscars producers, nominees and viewers.

At the 27 March televised ceremony, Smith strode up to the stage after comedian Rock made a joke about the appearance of the actor's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, then smacked Rock across the face.

Less than an hour later, Smith gave a tearful speech on stage as he accepted the best actor award for his role in King Richard. After the ceremony, he was seen dancing at Vanity Fair's annual post-Oscars party.

Rock's joke about Pinkett Smith made a reference to the 1997 film G.I. Jane in which actress Demi Moore shaved her head. It was unclear whether Rock was aware that she has a condition that causes hair loss.



