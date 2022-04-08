17m ago

add bookmark

Will Smith banned from attending Oscars for 10 years after slap

accreditation
Will Smith
Will Smith
Photo: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Hollywood's film academy on Friday said its board of governors banned Will Smith from any of its events, including the Oscars, for 10 years after the best actor winner slapped presenter Chris Rock on stage at the Academy Awards ceremony.

The board did not decide to revoke the best actor Oscar he won last month for King Richard.

"The Board has decided, for a period of 10 years from 8 April 2022, Mr. Smith shall not be permitted to attend any Academy events or programs, in person or virtually, including but not limited to the Academy Awards," said president David Rubin and CEO Dawn Hudson in a statement.

"The 94th Oscars were meant to be a celebration of the many individuals in our community who did incredible work this past year

"However, those moments were overshadowed by the unacceptable and harmful behavior we saw Mr. Smith exhibit on stage."

Smith resigned from the academy on 1 April and has issued statements apologising to Rock, the Oscars producers, nominees and viewers.

At the 27 March televised ceremony, Smith strode up to the stage after comedian Rock made a joke about the appearance of the actor's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, then smacked Rock across the face.

Less than an hour later, Smith gave a tearful speech on stage as he accepted the best actor award for his role in King Richard. After the ceremony, he was seen dancing at Vanity Fair's annual post-Oscars party.

Rock's joke about Pinkett Smith made a reference to the 1997 film G.I. Jane in which actress Demi Moore shaved her head. It was unclear whether Rock was aware that she has a condition that causes hair loss.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
For subscribers
Muvhango turns 25!

12h ago

Muvhango turns 25!
9 things to know about Disney+

07 Apr

9 things to know about Disney+
We chat to the cast of Ex on the Beach

06 Apr

We chat to the cast of Ex on the Beach
Grammys goodie bag had a SA touch

05 Apr

Grammys goodie bag had a SA touch
Read more here
Showmax
Watch The Real Housewives of Lagos now, only on Showmax»

12h ago

Watch The Real Housewives of Lagos now, only on Showmax»
A coming of middle age story in Somebody Somewhere»

12h ago

A coming of middle age story in Somebody Somewhere»
Want to binge The Wife so far? Subscribe to Showmax and get 14 days free»

12h ago

Want to binge The Wife so far? Subscribe to Showmax and get 14 days free»
Ray Donovan: The Movie concludes the story»

06 Apr

Ray Donovan: The Movie concludes the story»
See more from Showmax
© 2022 (2.0.22097.2) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact us
Iab Logo